Wix's new fundraising feature makes it easy to collect donations on your website

Wix, one of our picks for the best website builder platforms around, has announced a dedicated donations solution.

Wix Donations is designed to help non-profit organizations, individuals, and businesses run donation campaigns easily, seamlessly integrating with existing websites.

Wix says the launch means users will no longer need to employ third-party services, as the entire donations and fundraising process can be completed through its platform.

Wix joins growing fundraising market

Furthermore, the tool comes with a dedicated Wix Donations dashboard where users can manage their projects and run multiple campaigns simultaneously. They will also be able to accept payments from a wide variety of providers, cards, and digital wallets. All of the donations can be collected via a secure checkout.

With integrated real-time analytics, Wix further promises an easy way to track various insights relevant to the success of fundraising campaigns. By monitoring campaign performance, the company claims users will be able to make data-driven decisions and optimize their fundraising efforts.

Finally, through Wix SEO, social media, and email marketing tools, users will be able to promote their campaigns faster and more easily than ever before.

According to Wix, the fundraising market is projected to achieve a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.84% from 2024 to 2030, when the total market value will reach a predicted $845.15 Billion.

The move will see the company join an already competitive space, with direct competition from the likes of Funraise, OneCause, and obviously, GoFundMe.

As of November 2023, Wix has more than 220 million users distributed across 190+ countries, so it will likely lean on its established position in the website builder space to grow in the fundraising market.