How to launch successful events on Wix

Creating and managing events online is now crucial for event planners who want to simplify operations and reach a wider audience. Wix provides a user-friendly solution for those who need to build professional event websites without any coding skills. With an easy-to-use drag-and-drop editor, users can create engaging event websites that include all the necessary details, registration options, and promotional tools.

Wix is one of the best website builders for event management due to its dedicated Events & Tickets app, which offers a range of comprehensive tools for planning, promoting, and hosting events of all sizes. Whether it's a professional conference, wedding, or party, Wix provides customizable templates and features that make the entire process more efficient and easy to use.

What is Wix Events?

Wix Events is a feature within the Wix platform that lets users plan, manage, and promote various events directly from their Wix websites. It's a comprehensive solution for event organizers, providing tools to create event listings, manage RSVPs, and handle ticket sales.

By integrating event management capabilities into your Wix website, the platform makes it easy to create and customize event pages, set up ticketing options, and manage attendees from your dashboard. The system supports both one-time and recurring events, making it suitable for different event types. Additionally, Wix Events offers features like automated emails, calendar syncing, social media integration, and event analytics, enabling organizers to promote their events effectively and track performance in real-time.

How to set up events on Wix

Setting up an event on Wix is straightforward, even for those with minimal technical experience. The platform guides you through each step of the process, from creating your event draft to publishing it for the world to see.

Step 1: Create an event draft

Start by going to your site's dashboard and clicking on "Events."

Then, click "+ Add Event." You'll be asked to choose between creating a Ticketed event, where you can sell tickets (or provide free ones), or an RSVP event, where guests simply register.

Next, add the basic details of your event, including general information, date, time, location, and a brief description. Once you've entered this information, click "Create Draft" to save your progress with Wix.

Step 2: Create tickets (optional)

If you're hosting a ticketed event, your next step is to set up your ticket types.

Go to the "Tickets and Seating" tab in your event dashboard to create one or more ticket options. You can set different price points, offer early bird specials, or create VIP packages. But note that Wix charges a 2.5% service fee on ticket sales, which you can either add to the buyer's cost or include in your ticket price.

Step 3: Customize your settings

This step is about setting up the details that make your attendees' experience better.

In the "Settings" tab, you can customize things like registration settings (where, when, and who can register), the fields on the registration form, event policies, and emails.

If you're selling tickets, you'll also need to set your currency, tax options, and the number of tickets someone can buy at once. Keep in mind that Wix only lets you take payments in a single currency, which might be a problem for events with lots of international attendees.

Step 4: Add optional features

Wix Events provides several extra features to make your event more engaging.

In the "Features" tab, you can arrange video conferencing with Zoom for online events, create a detailed schedule, design a seating chart for ticketed events, connect with Wix Groups to build a community, or set up automations to simplify your workflow.

These features let you tailor the event experience to fit your specific needs.

Step 5: Publish your event

Once you've set up all the necessary settings and are happy with how your event looks, it's time to make it live. This makes your event visible to potential attendees, allowing them to sign up or buy tickets.

You can use Wix's marketing tools to promote your event after it's live — by using email campaigns, social media integration, and coupon offers to attract more visitors to your event page.

What's great about Wix Events?

As an event management tool, Wix Events stands out from competitors with its user-friendly interface and powerful features. The platform offers over 900 customizable templates, each designed for specific types of events, making it easy to create professional-looking event websites quickly. Its integration with Wix CRM and Wix Marketing creates a seamless workflow, enhancing your ability to engage with attendees before, during, and after the event.

Another advantage of Wix Events is its robust marketing tools. You can drive traffic to your event through targeted email campaigns, coupon offers, and social media posts tailored to platforms like Instagram and Facebook. The platform also includes features for tracking attendance, managing guest lists, and handling mobile ticketing and walk-in sales through the Wix Owner app. For organizers of multiple similar events, cloning event settings saves time and effort in the setup process.

What's not great about Wix Events?

Despite its many strengths, Wix Events has some limitations that might affect certain users. A significant drawback is the limited control over event display. For instance, you can only add one image to your event, while the thank you page design options are limited to plain text only.

Another limitation is that Wix Events only supports single-currency payments, which can be a problem for international events where attendees might prefer to pay in their local currency. The platform also doesn't support offline ticket sales, which may be necessary for some events. When managing many events (30-40 or more), performance issues can arise, as the system can slow down, making it less suitable for large-scale event management. While the platform works well for small to medium-sized events, Wix may not have the advanced capabilities needed for very large events with hundreds of attendees.

