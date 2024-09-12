Wix unveils AI-powered tool for website theme customization

Wix, one of the best website builders, has now added its Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool to yet another website building feature, promising an even more streamlined and enhanced design process. This time around, Wix has announced its ‘AI theme assistant’, offering a new way to support web designers in choosing the best visual design and helping further cement the platform as one of the best AI website builders on the market.

A website theme carries multiple elements, from the color palette, to fonts, to the size of the characters, and more. Picking the best theme is as important as the site’s functionality, Wix argues, since only together can a business create a “unified, professional experience.”

As of today, English language users can open the Wix Editor and find a chatbot with whom they can discuss different design elements.

Supporting designers

"Our theme assistant is designed to translate users' creative needs into actionable steps, guiding them through the vast array of design options,” commented Oded Nachshon, Head of Wix Editor. “We’re already seeing users complete their sites with impressive results, demonstrating the effectiveness of the assistant in simplifying the design process and helping users create websites that truly reflect their vision."

In practice, users will chat with the bot and ask it for guidance about the design process. The bot will respond not just with actionable results, but also with information that can further educate the user about visual design, elevating the overall aesthetic of the site.

After programming, text generation, and image generation, web design seems to be the next frontier where AI is confidently pushing through. So far, we’ve seen all of the biggest website builder service providers integrate generative AI tools, helping web designers create new websites from scratch, using nothing more than simple human-like conversation.

Furthermore, Yoast also recently introduced artificial intelligence, helping users optimize their content for search engines with nothing else than a few clicks.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors