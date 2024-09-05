Yoast adds AI to its SEO plugin

Yoast, a plug-in for one of the best website builders WordPress, has come up with a way to embed Artificial Intelligence (AI) into content creation with the goal of improving content whilst letting humans focus on the bigger picture. It’s called Yoast AI Optimize, and it’s a search engine optimization (SEO) tool powered by AI.

All users have to do (after creating and submitting the content to the CMS), is click on the “sparkle” icon that was added to Yoast SEO. That will automatically improve the site’s overall SEO performance, thanks to AI-powered suggestions, tailored to enhance the effectiveness of the content.

The announcement from Yoast follows a trend, with some of the best AI website builders already offering similar AI-powered SEO tools to users.

Driving traffic and boosting credibility with AI

"By improving search rankings, SEO drives targeted traffic, boosts credibility and helps businesses market their products and services more effectively in an increasingly competitive digital landscape,” Kimberley Cole, General Manager Europe at Newfold Digital, parent company of Yoast, said in a press release shared with TechRadar Pro recently. “With Yoast AI Optimize, users can save time and energy by tapping into SEO powered by AI and unlocking the full potential of their website, blog, online store and more.”

SEO is a pivotal part of any content creation plan or strategy. It involves tailoring content for search engines, to make sure that it is recognized as valuable and lists higher on results pages. SEO includes different things, from knowing the optimal article length, to titles and subtitles, optimizing images and multimedia, keywords, tags and other metadata, and more.

Yoast is one of the most popular SEO plugins for WordPress out there. According to the company, there are more than 13 million active installations right now. Until today, Yoast’s SEO plugin could analyze the content and give suggestions, but any changes that were required would need to be done manually, losing users precious time and money. Now, the entire process is apparently faster and more streamlined.

Yoast AI Optimize is automatically available to all Yoast SEO Premium customers with the 23.2 version.

