AI website builders and SEO: Do they optimize your site for search engines?

The best AI website builders have revolutionized the way people create websites, offering a quick and easy solution for those without coding or design skills. These tools use artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to automate the website development process, generating custom layouts, content, and designs based on user input.

However, not all AI website builders are created equal when it comes to search engine optimization (SEO). Some, like Wix AI and Durable, have built-in AI-powered SEO features. Others, like Google Sites, may require more manual optimization or just limit such capabilities altogether from the start.

What is an AI website builder? How do they work?

AI website builders work by using machine learning algorithms to automate the website development process. Users typically input information about their website, such as the type of business, industry, and design preferences — and the algorithm creates a website that meets those requirements.

These website builders also offer features like drag-and-drop functionality, responsive design, and built-in SEO, making them a popular choice for small businesses and individuals looking to create a professional website quickly and inexpensively.

Many of the best website builders optimize for SEO by incorporating best practices into their generated websites. For example, Wix AI automatically creates SEO-friendly URLs, adds alt tags to images, and generates a sitemap for search engines. Similarly, TeleportHQ's AI-powered website builder focuses on creating SEO-friendly websites by automatically optimizing images for faster loading times and exporting clean code for better search engine crawlability.

A few common SEO features in AI website builders

AI website builders often include several SEO features to help you optimize your website for search engines. These features can save time and effort when you are not familiar with SEO best practices. Some common SEO features found in AI website builders include:

SEO-friendly URLs and meta tags : AI website builders like Wix and Durable automatically create search engine-friendly URLs and generate meta tags (title tags and meta descriptions) based on your site's content, making it easier for search engines to understand and rank your pages.

: AI website builders like Wix and Durable automatically create search engine-friendly URLs and generate meta tags (title tags and meta descriptions) based on your site's content, making it easier for search engines to understand and rank your pages. Built-in tools for optimizing content : Many of the popular AI website builders, such as Hostinger AI, offer built-in tools that suggest keywords, analyze content readability, and provide recommendations for improving your site's SEO.

: Many of the popular AI website builders, such as Hostinger AI, offer built-in tools that suggest keywords, analyze content readability, and provide recommendations for improving your site's SEO. Automatic sitemap generation : AI website builders like 10Web and Wix AI automatically generate XML sitemaps and submit them to search engines, ensuring that all your site's pages are easily discoverable by search engine crawlers.

: AI website builders like 10Web and Wix AI automatically generate XML sitemaps and submit them to search engines, ensuring that all your site's pages are easily discoverable by search engine crawlers. Responsive and mobile-first design : With mobile-friendliness being a key ranking factor for search engines, AI website builders like TeleportHQ and Durable create responsive websites that adapt to different screen sizes, improving your site's chances of ranking well in mobile search results.

: With mobile-friendliness being a key ranking factor for search engines, AI website builders like TeleportHQ and Durable create responsive websites that adapt to different screen sizes, improving your site's chances of ranking well in mobile search results. Integration with third-party SEO tools: Some AI website builders, such as Hostinger Website Builder and 10Web, integrate with popular SEO tools like Google Analytics and Yoast SEO, making it easier to track your site's performance and make data-driven search optimizations.

5 of the best AI website builders with SEO features

When it comes to AI website builders that prioritize search engine optimization, a few stand out from the crowd. These platforms not only make it easy to create a professional-looking website quickly, but they also offer built-in tools and features designed to help your site rank higher in search engine results pages (SERPs).

Wix AI

One of the most well-known AI website builders with SEO features is Wix AI. This platform uses artificial intelligence to create a custom website based on your answers to a few simple questions. Wix AI automatically generates SEO-friendly URLs, adds alt tags to images, and creates a sitemap for search engines. It also provides an SEO Wiz tool that guides users through the process of optimizing their site's content, meta tags, and other elements for better search engine visibility.

10Web

Another top contender in the AI website builder space is 10Web. This platform offers a range of SEO features, including automatic generation of meta tags, image alt text, and XML sitemaps. 10Web also integrates with popular SEO plugins like Yoast SEO, making it easy to optimize your site's content and structure for search engines. Additionally, 10Web's PageSpeed Booster plugin helps improve your site's loading speed, which is a crucial factor in search rankings.

Durable

Durable is an AI website builder that focuses on creating fast, SEO-friendly websites. It offers features like automatic keyword optimization, meta tag generation, and sitemap creation. Durable also provides a simple AI-powered CRM system to help manage interactions with potential clients, as well as integrated marketing tools that leverage AI copywriting and SEO to create compelling campaigns.

Hostinger Website Builder

Hostinger's AI Website Builder is another excellent option for those looking to optimize their site for search engines. It offers a range of SEO features, including meta tag optimization, image alt text generation, and XML sitemap creation. Hostinger's platform also provides SEO tips and suggestions based on your site's content, helping you make data-driven decisions to improve your search engine rankings.

TeleportHQ

Finally, TeleportHQ is an AI-powered website builder that prioritizes creating fast, SEO-friendly websites. While it doesn't offer as many built-in SEO features as some other platforms, TeleportHQ focuses on optimizing images for faster loading times, using built-in CDN and Gzip compression for improved performance, and exporting clean code for better search engine crawlability. These technical optimizations can have a significant impact on your site's search engine visibility and user experience.