Durable website builder review

The durable website builder is a solid choice for anyone seeking an easy and fast website-building experience. With its intuitive tools and versatile templates, it's ideal for beginners and small-scale projects looking to establish a strong online presence. However, if you need advanced features or extensive design options, you may want to explore other options.

When it comes to establishing a strong online presence, a well-designed website is a must-have. But, for many aspiring entrepreneurs, small business owners, or creative minds, the idea of crafting a website from scratch can seem like a time-consuming task. This is where website builders come in.

Among the various best website builder service options available, Durable emerges as a standout contender. This comprehensive review will take an in-depth look into the website builder, exploring its features, pricing, and security providing you with the information you need to make an informed decision.

What is Durable?

Durable is an AI-powered website builder that allows you to easily create professional websites. It offers a range of features including generating website content and providing hosting services.

With Durable, you can quickly build attractive and functional websites for your business or personal use. The platform aims to simplify the website-building process and provide you with an efficient solution for establishing your online presence.

Durable features

The option to use a premium custom domain name was a huge advantage, as it gave my test site a professional and unique identity. The on-call onboarding process was seamless and straightforward, ensuring I had all the necessary guidance to set up my test website effectively.

One standout feature was the priority support, which means that whenever you encounter any issues or had questions, the support team will be readily available to assist.

The Durable website builder also exceeded my expectations when it comes to storage and contacts. With unlimited storage, you will able to upload as much content as you want without worrying about running out of space. The unlimited invoicing feature was another notable addition, streamlining any transactions I needed to make through my test site, and ensuring that the process was hassle-free.

One of the most exciting and innovative features was the ability to create unlimited AI-generated promotions. This not only saves time but also allows you to explore different marketing strategies effortlessly. In terms of website hosting, the Durable website builder provided a reliable service that kept my test site running smoothly and efficiently, with minimal downtime.

Having access to analytics was invaluable as it allowed me to track the performance of my test site. I could gain insights into visitor behavior, which helped me tailor and optimize the site's content and design for better engagement. Security was also a top priority, and I was pleased to see that the Durable website builder includes an SSL certificate, which ensures that my test site is secure and trustworthy. The availability of free stock image features offers high-quality visuals to enhance my test site's appearance and appeal.

Durable also offers built-in search engine optimization (SEO). With this, I could optimize the content, meta tags, and other elements to improve my test site's visibility on search engines, potentially attracting more organic traffic.

The durable website builder offers a chat tool that facilitates real-time communication and interaction with your website visitors, allowing you to provide prompt support, address inquiries, and build a strong rapport with your audience. Another standout tool is the incorporation of AI tools within the platform, enhancing various aspects of your website's performance.

These AI-powered tools allow you to generate content/blogs, images, content optimization suggestions to improve search engine rankings, and personalized content recommendations to enhance user engagement and retention. An important tool of any successful website is the analytics tool, and the Durable website builder delivers on this front. The built-in analytics tool allows you to track and measure the performance of your website, providing valuable insights into visitor behavior, traffic sources, popular content, and conversion rates.

With the Durable drag-and-drop editor tool at your disposal, the process of designing and customizing your website becomes a breeze. This intuitive tool empowers you to create visually appealing layouts by simply dragging and dropping various elements, such as text, images, videos, buttons, and more, onto your web pages.

Marketing your website effectively is essential for driving traffic and expanding your online presence, and the Durable website builder recognizes this need by incorporating a comprehensive marketing tool. This tool includes email marketing capabilities, social media integrations, and SEO optimization assistance, allowing you to reach your target audience, build brand awareness, and drive conversions.

In a bid to improve website loading speed and performance, the inclusion of a website cache tool is a smart move. This tool optimizes the delivery of web content, reducing loading times and enhancing user experience. By caching elements of your website, you ensure that returning visitors enjoy faster load times, contributing to higher customer satisfaction and retention rates.

Alongside these tools, the Durable website builder also offers an innovative Regenerate tool that effortlessly generates captivating designs and layouts, enabling you to refresh your website's appearance at any time. Furthermore, the platform boasts a robust CRM tool, empowering businesses to efficiently manage customer relationships, track interactions, and enhance customer satisfaction through personalized engagement.

How easy is Durable to use?

The Durable website builder prides itself on its user-friendly interface, making it easy for users of all levels of expertise to navigate and utilize its features. Upon logging into the platform, you are greeted with a clean and intuitive dashboard that presents a well-organized menu of tools and options.

The interface design follows a logical flow, with clear labels and visual colors that guide you through the website-building process. The main dashboard provides access to essential features like templates, analytics, marketing tools, and more, giving you a centralized hub to manage all aspects of your website.

When you select a specific tool or feature, the interface maintains a consistent layout and design, reducing any potential confusion as you switch between different sections of the website builder. This uniformity helps you quickly familiarize yourself with the platform's functions.

One notable aspect of the Durable interface is its contextual menus and tooltips. Whenever you hover over an icon or element, helpful tooltips appear, providing brief explanations of their functions. This assists you in understanding the purpose of each tool.

Navigating through the website builder is intuitive. The clear placement of buttons and options allows you to make changes to your website effortlessly, whether you're modifying the design, adjusting settings, or adding new content.

Also, the platform's responsiveness ensures that the interface adapts smoothly to different screen sizes and devices. This means you can comfortably work on your website from your computer, tablet, or even your smartphone, making it convenient for on-the-go edits and updates.

Durable pricing: Is it good value for money?

Priced at $15 per month, the Starter Plan is perfect for those who are just starting their online journey or running a side hustle. This plan includes a custom domain name, chat onboarding, and email support to get you off to a smooth start. You will have unlimited storage to upload your content, 50 contacts to manage your connections, and the ability to create five invoices for transactions.

The plan also grants you access to 50 AI-generated promotions to enhance your marketing efforts. In addition, you will receive essential features such as website hosting, analytics, an SSL certificate for secure connections, and access to a library of free stock images to make your site visually appealing. Also, the plan offers SEO tools to improve your site's visibility on search engines. It is the best value plan for beginners and side projects.

Durable also offers the Business Plan which costs $25 per month and is designed for those ready to take their business to the next level. It includes all the features of the Starter Plan plus unlimited storage, contacts, invoices, and AI-generated promotions, giving you the freedom to grow your online presence without limitations.

The Business Plan also provides website hosting, analytics, an SSL certificate, access to free stock images, and search engine optimization. This plan is ideal for anyone who requires more advanced features and has a growing business or professional website.

Security

Security is a critical aspect of any website builder, and Durable understands the importance of safeguarding its users' data and online presence. The platform employs a range of security measures to ensure that user information, website content, and transactions are protected from potential threats and vulnerabilities.

One of the fundamental security features is the integration of SSL (Secure Sockets Layer) certificates for all websites built using the platform. SSL encryption ensures that data transmitted between the user's browser and the website's server remains encrypted and secure, protecting sensitive information such as login credentials, payment details, and personal data. To further enhance website security, Durable implements regular backups and restores. This means that in the event of unexpected data loss or website issues, you can easily restore your website to a previous working version, minimizing potential downtime and data loss.

The platform also employs robust firewalls and intrusion detection systems to actively monitor and block suspicious activities. This proactive approach helps prevent unauthorized access and attacks from malicious actors.

In addition to technical measures, Durable emphasizes the importance of strong password protection. The platform encourages you to create complex and unique passwords, reducing the risk of unauthorized access to their accounts.

Also Durable continuously updates its system and software to stay ahead of emerging security threats. Regular patches and updates ensure that the platform remains resilient against the latest vulnerabilities and exploits.

In addition to this, the Durable team implements strict access controls and limited user privileges within the platform. This ensures that only authorized personnel can access critical areas of the website builder, reducing the risk of internal security breaches.

Customer support

You can contact Durable's customer support team through email. This allows you to explain your issues or questions in detail and receive personalized responses directly in your inbox. Email support is convenient for anyone who prefers written communication or needs to include screenshots or attachments to explain their concerns better.

In addition to email support, Durable offers a support form on its website. This form serves as a structured way for you to submit your inquiries or problems. You can fill out the required fields, select the category of your issue, and provide a description of the problem you are facing. The form helps streamline the support process and ensures that relevant information is provided to the support team, enabling faster and more efficient responses.

Durable doesn't offer telephone support and it's live chat support feature isn't 24/7, which we found to be a little disappointing.

Final verdict: Is Durable website builder right for you?

This depends on your specific needs and preferences. If you are a beginner or have limited technical expertise, Durable website builder offers an easy-to-use interface, quick website creation, and flexible customization options, making it a suitable choice to establish your online presence. However, if you require advanced website functionalities or highly complex design features, you may find Durable to be limiting in those aspects.

Also, consider your budget, as Durable pricing plans are a bit on the higher side compared to other website builders. Ultimately, assess the features you need and compare Durable with other platforms such as Wix and Squarespace to determine if it aligns with your website-building goals.