Launch your website for up to 80% less in 2025 with Hostinger [+ an extra 10%]

If a new year means a new website, then you can’t go wrong with this fantastic deal from Hostinger.

Hostinger offers one of the best website builders on the market and is now offering a limited time deal on its website builder plans to help you get online this new year. This is perfect timing for those who are looking to launch a new business in 2025, or simply need a better website building solution at an affordable price.

You can save even more with our exclusive Hostinger promo code - I'll will tell you how later.

There are two dedicated website builder plans to pick from. The Premium Website Builder plan comes with access to the Hostinger AI website builder, free email, a free domain, and much more. For those who need a little more power, opting for the Business Website Builder gives you everything from the Premium plan, plus a host of additional AI-powered features to help you get online.

With the current deal you can save 80% on the Premium Website Builder plan, making it just $2.49/mo (on a 48-month plan) and 75% on the Business Website builder, making it just $3.49/mo (on a 48-month plan). You also get an additional 3 months for free with this deal.

Discover more about Hostinger and how to save

You can also check out our dedicated Hostinger promo codes page to find all the best and latest discounts on Hostinger plans. Plus, for more insight into whether Hostinger is right for you, you can read our Hostinger website builder review now.