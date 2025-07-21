Get 10% off at Squarespace: a website builder for beginners and pros!

Are you looking to relaunch your brand or start a new business and need an online presence that will make you stand out from the rest? If so, I have a deal just for you.

Right now, you can get 10% off any Squarespace subscription. All you have to do is enter the code TRADAR10 at checkout. This makes it one of the best Squarespace coupon codes we've ever seen.

Squarespace is hands down one of the best website builders available right now. I first started using this innovative tool over ten years ago and have never felt the need to try an alternative platform. And with the recent addition of AI tools to make website creation even simpler, Squarespace will be my go-to for a long while yet.

Get 10% off any Squarespace subscription

Squarespace is the go-to platform for anyone wanting a flexible website builder that makes creating an online presence a simple drag-and-drop exercise. Take advantage of the deal by entering our exclusive Squarespace voucher code TRADAR10UK when purchasing any paid subscription. You'll instantly benefit from 10% off. Basic = £10.80/mo (was £12/mo) Core = £15.30/mo (was £17/mo) Plus = £26.10/mo (was £29/mo) Advanced = £71.10/mo (was £79/mo)

Why we love Squarespace

One of the best things about Squarespace is its award-winning templates. I've been managing a website on behalf of a company for over a decade, and at several points they've wanted to refresh the look of their online presence. I was able to do this quickly and efficiently by choosing a new template and letting Squarespace do the rest.

I also love the analytics feature which lets you quickly identify who is visiting your website, when they're doing it, and which pages they're visiting. This helps me to understand if visitors are accessing the parts of the website I'm wanting them to and whether my brand is engaging them sufficiently.

If you're still not sure if Squarespace is for you, have a read of our comprehensive Squarespace review to learn more about what it offers. You can also find out why we love it over at our best small business website builders and best AI website builders guides.