We will be protecting our data this World Backup Day especially when these deals from Acronis are too good to miss

Thanks to the global vigilance of World Backup Day, we are reminded each year of the importance of keeping our data safe from unexpected events. Unexpected disasters, system failures, malware attacks, or accidental deletions are bound to happen, and having backup software is a safe choice and something we highly recommend to do as tech journalists.

Acronis, a well-known name in the cybersecurity space, is now making it easier for us to stay protected by offering a massive deal on its suite of tools.

Save 20% Acronis Cyber Protect: was $85 now $68 at Acronis Acronis Cyber Protect offers an integrated solution for data protection coupled with cybersecurity features. AI-based threat detection is one of the standout features that helps users stay protected from the latest malware, ransomware, and cryptojacking attempts. In practice, it represents real-time protection for your system, ensuring data integrity and security. Administrators can use the single console approach to simplify IT operations while providing reliable cloud backup solutions and fast recovery in case of any unfortunate events.

Save 50% Acronis True Image: was $49.99 now $34.99 at Acronis Acronis True Image is there to help you create exact replicas of your system, including the OS, all of the applications, and data, to ensure a full data recovery can be made. Disk cloning is done in real-time without the need to stop operations, and has anti-malware and antivirus protection built in to defend your data from any threats. Finally, users have the freedom of flexible backup options, either locally or in the cloud, or even both, to meet all user preferences.

Save 20% Acronis Snap Deploy: was $25 now $20 at Acronis Acronis Snap Deploy allows companies to roll out their disk images to numerous systems simultaneously, making it ideal for large-scale rollouts, reducing stress and downtime. Since it covers deployment across Windows PCs, tablets, servers, and Linux systems, administrators don’t need to worry about wasting time with multiple setups and rollouts. Finally, it features an intuitive, wizard-driven interface that simplifies the deployment process, reducing the likelihood of errors.

What does Acronis offer?

Whether you're looking to protect a single device or deploy systems across an entire network, Acronis has the tools you need. We talk more about this in our Acronis Cyber Protect review but with Acronis, you can backup, recover, and manage endpoint protection all in one place. Other features include AI-based threat detection & prevention, end-to-end encryption, flexible storage options (cloud, local, hybrid), and real-time protection & fast recovery.