Proton VPN launches some long-requested features for Apple users

One of the best VPN services has just dropped some serious improvements for Apple users.

As of today, October 30, 2024, Proton VPN landed on Apple TV with a new dedicated VPN app. According to the provider, this was one of the most hotly anticipated and requested features among users. The good news doesn't end here, either, as Proton also announces its compatibility with the Apple Vision Pro, the Big Tech giant's spatial computer handset.

"Today’s releases represent an important step in Proton’s mission to help all users take control of their data on every platform and device," said David Peterson, General Manager of Proton VPN. "Users can now keep their streaming habits, online activity, and their IP address private from their Internet Service Providers or any other third parties."

How to use Proton VPN Apple TV

With its new Apple TV app, Proton promises "a simple and convenient way" to watch your favorite streaming content on the big screen. Until now, Proton users had to find a workaround to use the virtual private network software on these platforms, and this often involved daunting installation processes.

Everything's changed now. All you need to do is download Proton's new Apple TV VPN app, as you would with any other application, and enter your login credentials.

(Image credit: Proton)

You'll then need to connect to one of Proton's servers to maximize your streaming experience. The provider has over 8,600 servers dotted across 112 locations worldwide, meaning you'll have plenty of choices when it comes to hopping across digital borders.

Proton VPN's new Apple TV app is available to all users with a paid plan, namely Proton VPN Plus, Proton Unlimited, and Proton Visionary. Unfortunately, the provider's secure free VPN service isn't optimized for streaming or unblocking popular platforms.

Why use a VPN on Apple TV

A streaming VPN is a great tool to boost your streaming experience.

It allows you to keep up with your favorite shows no matter where you are in the world by bypassing the geo-restrictions used by streaming platforms to dictate where certain content catalogs are available. Additionally, a VPN will provide round-the-clock protection and improved digital privacy, while helping you avoid buffering, slowdowns, or throttling.

Apple first introduced support for third-party VPN applications with the tvOS 17 update in September 2023. The move prompted some of the biggest providers to roll out their own dedicated Apple TV VPN apps. Alongside Proton VPN, other services available on Apple TV include NordVPN, Surfshark, and ExpressVPN.

VPN on Apple Vision Pro

Apple Vision Pro is a spatial computer that allows users to navigate using hand gestures, eye tracking, and voice commands. This means you can use Apple's handset for a variety of activities, including work tasks, communications, gaming, streaming, and more.

(Image credit: Apple)

As always, when you go online, your data may be at risk of hacks or surveillance – and the same applies to your Apple Vision Pro sessions. Similarly, you may need a workaround to bypass geo-restrictions enforced on the content you wish to access.

This is exactly where a VPN for Apple Vision Pro comes in. It boosts your privacy and security – especially important when browsing from a public Wi-Fi – while helping you bypass blocks and internet throttling.

While Proton VPN did not build a new dedicated app per se, the provider has just announced its compatibility with Apple Vision Pro as the handset supports its iPad VPN app.