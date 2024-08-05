After Instagram, Turkey blocks access to popular VPN apps

Türkiye has reportedly banned some of the best VPN services in yet another wave of internet disruptions.

The move comes as the country enters its 4th day of blocking Instagram – making VPNs a crucial tool for anyone hoping to regain access to the platform.

Turkish authorities enforced the ban on the popular social media site on Friday, without much explanation. There is speculation, however, that the government acted in response to the Meta-owned platform restricting messages of condolence following the recent assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Why Turkey is blocking VPN apps?

Over the weekend, citizens and visitors across the country have been turning en masse to circumvention software like VPN apps.

This is because a virtual private network (VPN) is security software that both encrypts internet connections and spoofs your IP address location. The latter skill is exactly what you need to grant access to otherwise geo-restricted content.

As the graph below shows, the popular free VPN provider, Proton VPN, recorded a 4500% spike in sign-ups.

"We also saw usage in Turkey surge ninefold on Friday, after the block was announced, and traffic levels continued to rise over the weekend as people look to get around the block," David Peterson, General Manager of Proton VPN, told me.

Which VPNs are blocked in Turkey?

According to the Istanbul-based Freedom of Expression Association (IFÖD) – see tweet below – 27 of the most popular Turkey VPN apps appear to have been blocked at the time of writing.

Among the names are some of our top recommendations, including NordVPN, ExpressVPN, Surfshark, Proton VPN, Private Internet Access (PIA), CyberGhost, Hide.me, and IPVanish.

However, Peterson said that the supposed block isn't impacting Proton VPN users at the time of writing. "[Users] are still able to connect in their hundreds of thousands," he told me.

A spokesperson from NordVPN also confirmed that, while the team noticed a slight increase in the number of people unable to connect, no significant disruptions have been recorded. NordVPN also pointed out it did not receive any communication from either Turkish authorities or IFÖD.

I've also contacted some other providers allegedly affected by the ban, but I'm still waiting for a response at the time of publication. I will update the page as I get more information.

What to to do bypass VPN ban

Whether you live in Türkiye or you're heading to the country soon to enjoy your summer holiday, unrestricted access to the internet is likely to be among your top priorities.

Peterson from Proton recommends, whenever possible, to have a VPN app installed in advance, "in case internet censorship is further tightened and access to VPN websites is restricted."

I also suggest signing up for several services to be able to hop from one to another in case you struggle to use specific providers. Head to our dedicated guide to get the most secure freebie out there right now.

Using the Tor Browser when registering for and logging into the VPN app may also help evade restrictions. It's worth noting that Tor reroutes your connection through at least three encryption layers, however, so it may slow down your connection.

For more tips on how to get around potential VPN blocks, here's also a useful Reddit thread from Proton VPN.