UK businesses are struggling to keep up with the effects of AI search — and are falling victim to inaccurate or missing information, or having competitors recommended ahead of them
Do small firms understand AI search?
- Only 9% of UK businesses have improved their AI search visibility, research by the British Chambers of Commerce finds
- This is despite 57% expecting AI search to put them in front of more customers in the next 3 years
- Worryingly, almost a third of British businesses weren’t aware that they could appear in AI search results
AI search is proving difficult for a significant chunk of UK businesses, according to new research by the British Chambers of Commerce which found just 9% of businesses have put work into improving AI search visibility.
Meanwhile, 47% of businesses who have checked their AI search results have found inaccuracies – and discovering they are appearing below their competitors...
The findings have raised some important questions about AI search. Some businesses don’t even know they can appear in AI search results, while others are yet to take any action to implement a strategy. As search is vital for the success of small businesses, being aware of AI search and its potential is important. With optimism around the potential for AI search-driven success from larger organizations, small businesses should be acting to ensure they’re not squeezed out of the AI search results page.
AI search awareness
The research, commissioned by VistaPrint, highlights a disparity between how large businesses are approach AI search and how family businesses and SMEs are seemingly failing to keep up.
Results from the 1,100 surveyed businesses show that the B2B service sector is the most optimistic about AI search, with 29% expecting a boost in customers. With 25% of businesses expecting a significant increase in new customers over the next 3 years, and 32% expecting a slight improvement, where there is awareness of AI search, it seems to be viewed positively.
As Sabine Léveiller, Marketing Vice-President at VistaPrint Europe commented: “AI search is becoming the next shop window, but our research shows many businesses are still unsure how to make the most of it.”
Small firms
Those low figures concerning AI search are further underlined with a notable 53% stating they aren’t planning to take any action to boost their AI search profile, with 30% of businesses with under 10 employees unaware that they could even appear in AI search.
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David Bharier, Deputy Director Economics and Insights at the British Chambers of Commerce, views these findings as positive for some firms, but unclear for others – particularly small businesses.
"AI is cutting the cost of execution,” he says, “and the firms going deepest are starting to restructure their organizations around it. AI search is another example of this. How customers find businesses is moving away from traditional models.”
"As this new research shows, firms can see the potential, but most haven't acted yet. It's early days, and for many smaller firms, the direction of travel isn't clear, particularly as they navigate a wide range of other pressures."
Bharier adds that businesses who act early on AI search could gain an advantage. Assuming they have the resources to devote to it.
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Christian Cawley has extensive experience as a writer and editor in consumer electronics, IT and entertainment media. He has contributed to TechRadar since 2017 and has been published in Computer Weekly, Linux Format, ComputerActive, and other publications.
He currently heads up the team at smart home website Matter Alpha, and writes about retro gaming at Gaming Retro.
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