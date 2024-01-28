These printers from Brother are on sale right now

Deals
By Udita Choudhary
published

Save up to $30 on these printers

Brother printer
(Image credit: Brother)

Are you on the lookout for a new printer? Then look no further as we round up some of the best printer deals from Brother in the market right now. Whether you're a small business owner in need of reliable and efficient printing solutions, an individual seeking a printer for personal use, or someone managing a home office, these Brother printers will meet all your diverse needs.

Get up to $20 off Brother MFC-J1010DW Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer&nbsp;

This printer is compact and is designed to fit in small office spaces. With business-centric features, it can print up to 17 ppm black and 9.5 ppm color and has various connectivity options including wireless and USB. Offer ends 4 Feb.

Get up to $30 off Brother MFC-J1170DW Wireless Color Inkjet All-in-One Printer

The inkjet printer comes equipped with two-sided printing, rapid inkjet speed (17 ppm black, 16.5 ppm color), and a 2.7” color touchscreen for easy navigation. Suitable for mobile printing. Offer ends 4 Feb.

Save up to $5 on Brother MFC-J1800DW Print &amp; Cut All-in-One Color Inkjet Printe

Brand new printer from Brother, this inkjet printer comes with an automatic print cutter. This is a perfect printer if you are a small business owner creating greeting cards, party invitations, shipping labels and more. Use code Save5Bucks.

