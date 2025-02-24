The rise of the TV monitor: MSI joins the likes of Samsung and LG with a smart monitor that offers Google TV and even a remote control
MSI has entered the smart monitor market with the launch of the Modern MD272UPSW, a UHD 4K display.
The 27-inch IPS panel features a 3840 × 2160 resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate, with 94% Adobe RGB, 98% DCI-P3, and 127% sRGB coverage. It also offers a 300-nit brightness level, an anti-glare surface, a 178° viewing angle, and a 4ms (GtG) response time, ensuring sharp visuals and vibrant colors.
MSI, known for gaming laptops, now joins the likes of Samsung and LG, who, with products like the LG 32-inch UltraGear OLED and Samsung ViewFinity S9, are embracing the smart business monitor trend — blending business and entertainment features into a single display.
Google TV integration for all-in-one entertainment
Unlike traditional business monitors, the MD272UPSW includes Google TV, for access to over 400,000 movies and TV episodes. Users can also browse through more than 10,000 apps and 800 free live TV channels.
It also integrates the Multi-Platform Streamer Prime app, allowing users to stream live content across multiple platforms like YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook without additional software.
With Google Assistant integration, voice commands can be used to search for shows, open apps, and control the monitor, while the included remote makes navigation effortless.
The MD272UPSW is still definitely designed for professionals, featuring a wireless display function with Google Cast and Miracast, plus Multi Control and KVM (Keyboard, Video, Mouse) functionality for allowing users to operate two devices with a single keyboard and mouse.
For seamless connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, HDMI 2.0b, DisplayPort 1.4a, LAN (RJ45), and USB Type-C with 65 W power delivery. The monitor also includes a headphone jack, two USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and two 3W Dolby Audio speakers.
Via TechPowerUp
