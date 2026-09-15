Dead zones are one of the most common home networking complaints - especially if you're working from home. Eliminating them is exactly what Netgear's Orbi 370-series Wi-Fi 7 mesh router system did during our testing.

• Best for: Remote workers and families who need fast, reliable internet across large homes.

• The deal: The Netgear Orbi 373 mesh router system is now £249 (was £300) at Amazon

• Why we like it: This is the lowest ever price we've seen for the Orbi 373 three-pack, which was already an affordable Wi-Fi 7 pick. It performed incredibly well throughout our tests, and delivers up to 4,500 sq ft coverage and support for up to 70 devices. While not loaded with ports, there is a 2.5Gb port for fast wired connection.

• What's the catch: Like most cheaper Wi-Fi 7 setups, it's a dual-band router, so it skips the faster 6GHz band to keep costs down. But it's more than quick enough for everyday home use.

Today's best Wi-Fi 7 mesh router deal

Lowest ever price Save £51 Netgear Orbi 373 Wi-Fi 7 mesh router system: was £299.99 now £248.99 at Amazon We rated this dual-band Wi-Fi 7 mesh system 4 stars after testing, praising its simplicity and affordability. For anyone working from home and struggling with internet drop-outs, it's a lifesaver. This three-pack comes with one router with a 2.5 Gbps internet port, plus two satellites, rated up to 3.6Gbps and covering up to 4,500 sq ft. Supports up to 70 connected devices and WPA3 security.

Why we recommend it

The Orbi 373 certainly gave my office Wi-Fi a welcome boost.

In our review for the Netgear Orbi 373, we awarded it 4 stars, and it earned a TechRadar Great Value badge. It's an extremely easy system to setup at an exceptionally affordable price for a Wi-Fi 7 router.

During testing, our reviewer Cliff said: "The Orbi 373 that we tested certainly gave my office Wi-Fi a welcome boost."

It's worth quoting his experience in full here, as it gives you an idea what to expect in terms of real-world performance:

"I also have an office towards the back of the building that my old office router can’t reach at all, leaving me with an annoying Wi-Fi deadspot that means I have to use powerline adaptors to provide a wired connection instead.

The Orbi 373 immediately kicked my office Wi-Fi up a gear, hitting the maximum 150Mbps for devices in the same room for both the Ookla Speed Test and file downloads on Steam.

To reach the back office, I placed one of the satellites inside that office and the second satellite in a hallway, roughly halfway between the main router and the other satellite. And, as I wandered along the corridor to the back office with my laptop still downloading files from Steam, I was pleased to find that the Orbi held steady at 150Mbps the whole time."

The 2.5Gb internet port matters more than it might seem. Many mesh systems in this price range still cap out at Gigabit Ethernet, which bottlenecks faster broadband plans. A 2.5Gb port means the hardware will not be the limiting factor if you upgrade your internet speed later.

A three-piece system, one router and two satellites, is also the right size for most larger homes without over-buying. It is enough hardware to cover real dead zones without paying for a four- or five-unit kit most households do not need.

Price Context & Historical Value

This is an all-time low price according to Amazon price tracker CamelCamelCamel. Compared to other Wi-Fi 7 mesh routers, the Orbi 373 was already very affordable - as we noted in our review - so this limited time deal makes it an even better price.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Netgear Orbi 373 if...

You have a larger home with persistent Wi-Fi dead zones, you want Wi-Fi 7 hardware without paying flagship mesh pricing, or you need a 2.5Gb port to actually use a faster broadband connection.

❌ Skip the Netgear Orbi 373 if...

You need tri-band or 6GHz support for maximum future-proofing, you want full parental controls without a paid Netgear subscription, or your home is small enough that a single router already covers it.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The UK version of this system is capped at 3.6Gbps and rated for up to 4,500 sq ft, both lower than the 5Gbps and 6,000 sq ft figures quoted for the US and Australian versions of the same hardware, due to regional radio regulations. It is dual-band only, with no 6GHz support, so it will not match the raw throughput of tri-band mesh systems at this price. Full parental controls also require a paid Netgear Armor subscription, and the satellites have limited Ethernet ports, so plan your wired connections accordingly.