During the winter months, working at a computer can be uncomfortable, especially if suffer from cold hands like I do. The Afenau heated mouse pad offers a simple solution, warming the surface beneath your keyboard and mouse while doubling as a full-size desk mat.

With three temperature settings, a waterproof surface, and a built-in digital display, it's designed to make long sessions at your desk far more comfortable.

Best For: Home workers, students, gamers, and anyone who spends hours at a computer in a chilly room.

The Deal: The Afenau 80 x 33cm heated mouse pad costs £17.59 at Amazon. It offers three heat settings, a waterproof PU leather surface, and automatic shut-off.

Best Heated Mouse Pad deal

Afenau Heated Mouse Pad: £17.59 at Amazon This heated mouse pad features an 80 x 33cm waterproof polyurethane surface, three temperature settings from 40°C to 50°C, digital display, rapid heating, non-slip base, automatic shut-off, and sitting reminders.

Why we recommend it

With heating bills remaining a concern during the cost of living crisis, the Afenau heated mouse pad offers a way to keep your hands toasty warm without turning up the heating. Measuring 80 x 33cm, it provides enough space for a keyboard and mouse, with heating elements that cover 95% of its surface.

There are three selectable temperatures: 40°C, 45°C, and 50°C and the digital display in the upper-left corner shows the selected temperature, which the heating system can reach in 10 seconds.

The polyurethane surface is waterproof and resistant to everyday spills and scratches, with a non-slip underside to keep everything in place. At 550g, the mat can be rolled up for storage when you're not using it.

There's a visual reminder designed to encourage you to take a break after an hour of sitting and automatic shut-off offers another safeguard.

Price context & historical value

At £17.59, the Afenau heated mouse pad is an inexpensive way to add warmth to your desk without investing in a heater. Its combo of adjustable temperatures, waterproof construction, and digital controls provide several features beyond those of a conventional desk mat.

This is the cheapest price we've seen it at, so if you want to stay warm while working this winter, I'd definitely recommend it.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Afenau heated mouse pad if...

If you work in a chilly room or suffer from cold hands, this is a great solution. The large dimensions, three heat settings, and wipe-clean finish make it a practical desk accessory.

❌ Skip the Afenau heated mouse pad if...

If your workspace is already warm or you need something that heats the entire room. No manufacturer warranty is specified either.