Should a print subscription be considered? I used HP’s All-In Plan for two months to find out
Is the all-in-one approach for you or your business?
I print a substantial number of documents each month, which often results in running out of ink at inconvenient times. To avoid frequent trips to the store for new ink, I decided to try HP’s All-In Plan. This subscription service from HP combines a printer, ink, and support into one monthly fee, providing a convenient solution for my printing needs.
After using the service for a few months, I’ve drawn some conclusions that could be helpful for others considering this option.
What is HP's All-In Plan?
HP’s All-In-One plan simplifies home printing through a subscription model, allowing you to essentially “rent” a printer and receive regular ink deliveries. This approach ensures consistent ink replenishment and printer maintenance.Article continues below