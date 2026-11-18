83% of UK businesses have been hit in the past 12 months compared with 75% globally

Internal attacks are more common than external phishing and fraud

Businesses urged to reassess their insurance policies and strengthen controls

Four in five (83%) UK businesses have been hit by a cyber incident in the past 12 months, putting them ahead of the global average (75%), with more than half (57%) of UK business leaders worried that cybercrime attempts have become more frequent than before.

According to the Gallagher report, employee theft and dishonesty has become the most common form of crime, reported by 31% of businesses.

The study warns that internal fraud can go undetected for years, and many companies tend to focus most of their efforts on preventing external attacks.

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Fraud is up, and UK SMBs are being hit hard

As for external attacks, scams designed to trick employees into sharing sensitive information or transferring money (26%), payment fraud (25%) and computer fraud (25%) have also impacted many businesses.

But even though the average estimated annual loss for impacted businesses stands at over £115,000, only one in three (33%) UK businesses have standalone commercial crime insurance designed to cover them for such losses. Nearly as many (29%) manage their finances in such a way that they're prepared to absorb some losses themselves, rather than relying entirely on insurance, possibly in a bid to keep premiums lower.

The report also details the time involved with an attack – three in five UK businesses said it took more than 24 hours to discovery they'd been hit by a fraudulent attack, a fifth (19%) took at least a month.

"What our research shows is that these incidents can be incredibly expensive and it's not always just the money that's stolen," Gallagher Head of Investigations Marlon Pinto wrote. "Businesses can lose valuable time dealing with the fallout and face disruption to their operations."

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Gallagher is unsurprisingly urging businesses to frequently reassess their insurance policies based on actual business value and operations, but companies are also being pushed to strengthen their own controls by verifying bank details, requiring payment authorization and generally supporting workforce cybersecurity awareness.

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