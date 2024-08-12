Protect your passwords with Keeper —50% off on all plans

Keeper has long been recognized as a leading name in the world of password management, earning top ratings as one of the best password managers in our buying guide. With cyberattacks becoming more and more prominent, protecting your online accounts with a reliable password manager isn't just a smart move—it's essential.

For a limited time, Keeper is offering a 50% discount on all three of its plans- Personal, Family, and Business Starter.

Whether you're an individual looking to protect your personal accounts, a family seeking comprehensive security for everyone, or a business aiming to safeguard company data, all three Keeper plans are suited to meet your needs.

Get 50% off on all three Keeper plans Choose the plan that suits your needs and access Keeper's top-notch features. Once you create an account you can store passwords and use Keeper Fill to enter passwords. You can also access Keeper through biometrics on your mobile phone to quickly log into Keeper vault. This is a limited-time offer.

Stay safe from hackers with Keeper's top-tier security

With Keeper, you get zero-knowledge architecture, ensuring that only you have access to your data—neither Keeper nor any third parties can view your information.

This, combined with advanced encryption methods like AES 256-bit and PBKDF2, ensures that your data remains secure both in transit and at rest.

In addition to its outstanding security features, Keeper is a great choice for businesses. Its platform supports detailed administrative controls, allowing IT managers to easily manage user access, assign roles, and enforce security policies.

And when it comes to the interface, in our Keeper review we found the interface to be intuitive and well-designed. The platform supports a wide range of operating systems and browsers, ensuring compatibility across different devices and environments. Keeper is also an early adopter of passkeys and supports passwordless login methods.

Keeper's pricing is competitive so use this deal to your advantage and get one of the plans for half the price.