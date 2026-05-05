Vodafone is taking full control of VodafoneThree, says company has made 'remarkable progress' since merger
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By Mike Moore published
Vodafone buys out CK Hutchison share in joint venture
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- Vodafone is buying out CK Hutchison from VodafoneThree
- It will pay £4.3 billion (€4.9 billion) via a cancellation of shares
- VodafoneThree merger is now a year old, and has already boosted coverage for users across the UK
Vodafone has announced it reached an agreement for the buy out of CK Hutchison from its VodafoneThree UK joint venture.
The company will pay out £4.3 billion (€4.9 billion) via a cancellation of shares for full control of VodafoneThree a year on from announcing the merger between two of the country's biggest mobile phone networks.
In that time, Vodafone says "significant progress" has been made in integrating the two teams, leaving it in a strong position to take sole control of the organization.Article continues below