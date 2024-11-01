Vodafone has one of the best Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 business deals on the market right now

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip6 | #TheNationsNetwork | Vodafone UK - YouTube Watch On

When we reviewed the Galaxy Z Flip 6 a few months ago, we called it Samsung’s best flip foldable ever, adding that it “offers undeniable power, professional-grade software, and the peace of mind that comes with improved durability and years of Android upgrades ahead.”

Vodafone now offers it on its most affordable plan, great for solopreneurs, small businesses, micro-enterprises and startups, eager to get their hands on the best devices on the market without impacting the balance sheet.

Users get more flexibility with two plans that can be paid separately. On a standard 36-month, contract, you pay £25.83 per month for 36 months (+ £41.67 upfront) for the Galaxy Z Flip 6 (in this example, a 256GB model). A 3-year, 3GB Airtime plan will cost only £15.75 per month, increasing by £1.50 every April. Prices exclude VAT and can be modified as part of Vodafone’s Evo promise (sole traders only).

Vodafone offers a unique free lifetime warranty against manufacturer faults for as long as you are a client. This is great if you have any qualms about the screen crease on the Flip 6; the network also promises to replace your existing battery for free if it underperforms.

About the Flip 6

Samsung’s latest flip phone is a technological marvel with a powerful Snapdragon 8 processor, 12GB of RAM and at least 256GB onboard storage, its flexible display pairs well with the smaller but very useful external screen.

Business users will love that it comes with Knox Vault to stay connected and protected with what Samsung calls defense-grade security. It is a shame that it doesn’t offer DeX, a very useful productivity feature only available on the Galaxy Z Fold and Galaxy S series. Find out more about Dex and how it can change your work life.

It is also dust and water-resistant, great for busy professionals, and its 4000mAh is one of the biggest in this category for longer work sessions. Flip 6 integrates Galaxy AI and a slew of other Google-powered AI features (such as circle to search) which will boost employer productivity. My favorite is Interpreter, which is real-time translation without additional software.