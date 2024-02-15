Our favorite standing desk gets a surprise $200 discount

Our favorite standing desk is part of a flash sale over at the Flexispot website - and it’s at its lowest price of the year yet. In a flash US sale, the Flexispot E7 standing desk prices have been cut from $500 to $300.

Meanwhile, the UK sale drops the price of the E7 from £420 to £290 with code FSE7.

As our ‘Best-in-Class’ pick, we absolutely love the E7. There’s a reason it found its way to the top spot in our best standing desks guide - and stayed there. It’s strong, sturdy, quiet in operation and we struggled to find any faults at all (and believe us, we looked). In our 5-star Flexispot E7 review, we called it perhaps the perfect option for home offices and flexible workspaces.

Flexispot E7 standing desk: was $500 Now $300 at Flexispot

Save $200 Our top-rated sit-stand desk gets a surprise $200 off - and for a stable, dual-motored desk that’s at home in just about any workspace, it’s ideal. All essential features are here, including anti-collision detection, LCD touchscreen, cable management tray. Alongside your choice of frame and desktop, you can add extras, such as drawers, elevated workstations, and monitor arms. Spend over $600 and get an $30 off with the code E7BF30

More standing desk and office chair deals

If the Flexispot E7 isn’t enough for you, the E7 Pro, an upgraded variant with greater weight load and design improvements, might do the trick. When we tried it out in our Flexispot E7 Pro review, it came as close as a desk can to replacing the E7 in our affections. A site-exclusive Flexispot E7 Pro is also included in the flash sale, discounted from $600 to $400.

Alongside standing desks, some of the best office chairs we’ve tested are also part of the US and UK deals. These two caught our eye, with the C7 and BS11 Pro both offering comfort lumbar support, ergonomics for better posture, and svelte designs perfect for the home.

Flexispot C7 ergonomic office chair: was $659 Now $290 at Flexispot

55% off With its minimalist design, wide color options, and reasonable price, the C7 is tailor-made for the home office or offices where ergonomics are important. Our Flexispot C7 review highlighted the chair’s outstanding comfort, self-adaptive lumbar support that moulds to your movements, and 4D armrests - although they took some getting used to.

In the UK? The Flexispot C7 Air, a breathable mesh variant, is discounted from £370 to £290 with code FLASHC7A.

Flexispot BS11 Pro ergonomic office chair: was £280 Now £160 at Flexispot

Save £120 with code FSBS11P The BS11 Pro is great for improving posture, thanks to its firm ergonomic design. Lumbar support is fixed, but even so in our Flexispot BS11 Pro review, we found it a comfortable addition to our workspace, with plenty of customization options for finding that perfect spot.