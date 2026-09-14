The Asus Zenbook line of laptops has consistently impressed us in tests thanks to a great blend of performance and ultra-portability. And AO just knocked £350 off the Asus Zenbook 14 touchscreen laptop.

• Best for: Business professionals and students who want a lightweight laptop they can easily carry to multiple locations, and need an OLED display without paying a premium.

• The deal: The Asus Zenbook 14 OLED is reduced to £849 (was £1,199) at AO with free delivery. AO members can save another £38, bringing the total price down to £811.

• Why it matters: Combines a 14-inch WUXGA OLED touchscreen with an Intel Core Ultra 7 255H processor, 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and a 1TB SSD. It also weighs just 1.2kg and offers up to 18 hours of battery life, built for working at and away from a desk.

• The catch: There's no discrete GPU for heavy 3D rendering or gaming. While the screen is a gorgeous OLED, it's a standard WUXGA panel, not a high-resolution 2K or 4K model. I wouldn't consider this a deal-breaker for work and university tasks.

Why we recommend it

The 14-inch OLED touchscreen has a 1920 x 1200 resolution, 400-nit brightness and a 1,000,000:1 contrast ratio. Its 16:10 aspect ratio provides a little more vertical space than a conventional 16:9 screen, which is handy when you're working on documents or browsing the web.

Intel's Core Ultra 7 255H combines 16 processor cores with integrated Intel Arc 140T graphics and can reach speeds of up to 5.1GHz. You also get two Thunderbolt 4 ports, USB-A and HDMI 2.1, along with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4.

For more top performers, see our guide to the best business laptops we've tested, as well as our best student laptops.

Also consider

Price context & historical value

AO has slashed the price of the Zenbook 14 OLED laptop from £1,199 to £849, saving you £350, or around 29%. AO members get an additional £38 discount. If you're not already a member, joining costs £39.99 a year, so just £1.99 more than the saving, which might be worth it if you're thinking of buying something else from AO this year.

I haven't found this exact configuration cheaper elsewhere right now, but it has been as low as £729 in the past.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED if...

You need a portable laptop for university, commuting or regularly working away from home. The combination of a compact aluminium chassis, 16GB of memory, 1TB of storage and up to 18 hours of battery life means it offers plenty of power for everyday work.

❌ Skip the Asus Zenbook 14 OLED if...

You want a laptop primarily for gaming. The integrated Intel Arc 140T graphics can handle some games, but there's no dedicated GPU, and the OLED display is limited to 60Hz, making it better suited to productivity, streaming and creative work.

The Catch: What to know before you buy

The display is OLED, but it's not one of the higher-resolution 2.8K or 3K panels found on some Zenbook models. You get a 1920 x 1200 resolution and 60Hz refresh rate, which are fairly basic specifications for a laptop originally priced at £1,199.

The memory is also LPDDR5X, which is typically soldered to the motherboard rather than installed in replaceable modules. That means you should consider 16GB as the maximum amount of RAM for this laptop.