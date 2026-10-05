My favorite 007 desk upgrade is on sale — the GoldenEye Parker Jotter pen gets a price cut for James Bond Day
Three clicks...
Today is James Bond day. And as a 007 super-fan and home office expert, there was only one item I wanted to see get a discount at Amazon: the iconic Parker Jotter ballpoint featured in GoldenEye. Now, this one won't explode after three clicks, but I can't fault the smooth writing experience here.
• Best for: Professionals, double-O agents, and those of discerning taste who want an affordable, elegant writing solution issued by Q Branch.
• The deal: The Parker Jotter refillable ballpoint pen is now $11 (was $13) at Amazon. In the UK, the Jotter is down to £15 (was £17).
• Why we like it: When it comes to movie memorabilia, I always like gear that looks like it's in-universe - not plastered with logos that remove the illusion. And this is the exact model Pierce Brosnan used in his 007 debut. I have more than one of these on my desk. It's a great price, and I especially like that it's refillable.
As seen in GoldenEye, the Parker Jotter is a must for Bond fans and anyone looking to bring understated elegance to the workspace.
In the UK: now £15 (was £17)
Why we recommend it
This has to be one of the most affordable gifts to celebrate James Bond day. It's not just that this Parker pen was seen in a James Bond film that appeals to me. I genuinely enjoy writing with this pen. It delivers a smooth writing experience across the page, which is ideal you take a lot of notes at work. I also like that it's refillable, which means you can bring it back to pristine condition after the ink runs dry. Pair it with a Moleskine or Leuchtturm1917 notebook for the best experience.
Price context & historical value
The Parker Jotter is already an affordable pen, so this discount is a welcome extra. From my investigations, this is about the average price to pay - it's a long time since I've seen this as cheap as its lowest ever price of $6, and it's around 50 cents more than it was during the July Prime Day sale. Of course, Q hasn't packed this one full of his 'special ingredients', which helps keeps the cost down.
For more WFH gear, we're tracking the best Prime Big Deal Days home office upgrades.
Should you buy it?
✅ Buy the Parker Jotter if...
You're a Bond fan who wants the same pen Bond would definitely recommend using when infiltrating a villain's lair, or you take a lot of notes.
❌ Skip the Parker Jotter if...
You'd prefer a model packed with explosives. Those are only issued to officers with a Licence to Kill.
Also check out
You know the name, you know the number (of coffee scoops required). Bond takes his coffee black, but this is a golden pick for the professional.
Almost as iconic as the Parker Jotter, Jack the Bulldog from Royal Doulton is an essential desk accessory for 007 fans.
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Steve is B2B Editor for Creative & Hardware at TechRadar Pro, helping business professionals equip their workspace with the right tools. He tests and reviews the software, hardware, and office furniture that modern workspaces depend on, cutting through the hype to zero in on the real-world performance you won't find on a spec sheet. He is a relentless champion of the Oxford comma.
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