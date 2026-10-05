Today is James Bond day. And as a 007 super-fan and home office expert, there was only one item I wanted to see get a discount at Amazon: the iconic Parker Jotter ballpoint featured in GoldenEye. Now, this one won't explode after three clicks, but I can't fault the smooth writing experience here.

• Best for: Professionals, double-O agents, and those of discerning taste who want an affordable, elegant writing solution issued by Q Branch.

• The deal: The Parker Jotter refillable ballpoint pen is now $11 (was $13) at Amazon. In the UK, the Jotter is down to £15 (was £17).

• Why we like it: When it comes to movie memorabilia, I always like gear that looks like it's in-universe - not plastered with logos that remove the illusion. And this is the exact model Pierce Brosnan used in his 007 debut. I have more than one of these on my desk. It's a great price, and I especially like that it's refillable.

Why we recommend it

This has to be one of the most affordable gifts to celebrate James Bond day. It's not just that this Parker pen was seen in a James Bond film that appeals to me. I genuinely enjoy writing with this pen. It delivers a smooth writing experience across the page, which is ideal you take a lot of notes at work. I also like that it's refillable, which means you can bring it back to pristine condition after the ink runs dry. Pair it with a Moleskine or Leuchtturm1917 notebook for the best experience.

Price context & historical value

The Parker Jotter is already an affordable pen, so this discount is a welcome extra. From my investigations, this is about the average price to pay - it's a long time since I've seen this as cheap as its lowest ever price of $6, and it's around 50 cents more than it was during the July Prime Day sale. Of course, Q hasn't packed this one full of his 'special ingredients', which helps keeps the cost down.

For more WFH gear, we're tracking the best Prime Big Deal Days home office upgrades.

Should you buy it?

✅ Buy the Parker Jotter if...

You're a Bond fan who wants the same pen Bond would definitely recommend using when infiltrating a villain's lair, or you take a lot of notes.

❌ Skip the Parker Jotter if...

You'd prefer a model packed with explosives. Those are only issued to officers with a Licence to Kill.

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