Microsoft warns developers that a major domain shakeup is coming soon

Microsoft’s complete overhaul of its domain landscape, which it had previously announced in April 2023, has finally been given a go-live date.

Developers of Teams, Outlook, and Microsoft 365 web apps are being urged to take proactive measures to ensure the seamless transition to the new '.cloud.microsoft' domains, which will come into force in June 2024.

Microsoft said the move aims to enhance security, administration, and user experience and to bolster integration between the company’s apps and services.

.cloud.microsoft domains will go live in June 2024

The transition particularly affects embedded applications where external web apps are integrated into Teams, Outlook, and other Microsoft 365 apps. Developers are being advised of specific guidelines to ensure compatibility going forward.

For example, developers are being told that they need to upgrade to Teams JS library version 2.19 or higher and adjust x-frame-options/CSP headers to permit access to the new domains.

Although this is a change that Microsoft has decided to action, it’s the developers and customers that will pay should they fail to update accordingly, which could lead to interruptions in services.

The teams.cloud.microsoft domain is already available for testing in order to ensure a seamless transition, with full operation of the domain expected by June 2024.

Senior Product Manager Chris Yanasak, author of the blog post announcing the details, said, “To prepare your app for the transition to teams.cloud.microsoft, please complete the changes above as soon as you are able.”

Yanasak added: “The transition to cloud.microsoft will benefit users and developers across the Microsoft 365 ecosystem. We are excited to take the next steps toward bringing Teams, Outlook, and Microsoft 365 onto the unified domain, and extending those benefits to app developers as well.”