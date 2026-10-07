Crusoe filed for two Jayton data centers with $4.8 billion in combined investment

Each Jayton building covers 759,260 sq ft, totalling nearly 1.52 million sq ft

Construction could begin in January 2027, with operations starting in 2029

Crusoe has filed the paperwork for two computing facilities in Jayton, Texas, involving $4.8 billion in combined investment for the proposed development.

Each facility will cover 759,260 sq ft, creating nearly 1.52 million sq ft of new computing space across the proposed site.

Applications filed with Texas regulators place the buildings along Country Road 233 and P2390 in Kent County, without providing specific street addresses.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Jayton adds another major Texas development

Construction at the Jayton site is scheduled to start in January 2027, with the first facility expected online in May 2029 and the second in July.

The filings classify both structures as "spur buildings" connected to Project Hyper, a separate Crusoe development currently being built in Childress.

Project Hyper contains three facilities measuring about 806,360 sq ft each, with investment estimated at roughly $2.4 billion for each building.

Two structures are already under construction in Childress, while work on the remaining facility is expected to begin this month.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

All three buildings are scheduled for completion on or before the end of June 2028, putting them ahead of the Jayton construction timetable.

The combined figures for Project Hyper and Jayton would bring planned investment across the connected developments to approximately $12 billion.

Jayton is situated between Childress and Abilene, placing another large computing development within an established West Texas data center corridor.

The Jayton applications do not disclose whether the buildings will receive electricity through infrastructure associated with Project Hyper in Childress.

The filings also leave unspecified whether Crusoe intends to operate the facilities itself or secure customers before their scheduled completion dates.

Crusoe's wider Texas expansion

Meta has been reported as a prospective tenant at Crusoe's Childress campus, but the Jayton filings do not identify any customer for the new facilities.

Crusoe is also developing a separate campus for Google in Armstrong County, while its Abilene facility is being used by OpenAI.

Additional capacity at the Abilene campus is expected to be leased to Microsoft, giving Crusoe several major technology customers across Texas.

The Childress project involves a separate partnership with Lancium, announced by Crusoe in July 2026, covering a planned 1.4GW computing campus.

Lancium owns the 270-acre property and will develop and manage the energy infrastructure serving the planned computing facilities there.

The project is expected to include solar generation and energy storage resources located onsite to supply part of its electricity requirements.

Its facilities will also use recirculating cooling systems, an approach intended to reduce water requirements associated with operating large computing installations.

The Childress campus sits beside an Iren development leased to Microsoft, adding another major technology operation to the surrounding area.

The scale of the plans shows Crusoe expanding several large computing sites across West Texas instead of concentrating its investment around one location.

Via DCD

Follow TechRadar on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our expert news, reviews, and opinion in your feeds.