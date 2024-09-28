Lenovo launches two new notebooks in the ThinkBook series with Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100 and AMD's Ryzen AI 9 365 processor

Lenovo has unveiled two new ThinkBook models as it looks to exert its dominace on the business laptops landscape.

The ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 and the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ bring major upgrades over their predecessors, offering cutting-edge hardware designed for demanding users, but catering to slightly different needs, especially in terms of performance, display, and other key features.

Both devices come with a 16-inch IPS screen, but while the former supports 2.5k reoslution, the latter supports 3.2k - and both also run on Windows 11 Pro and offer a Kensington Nano Security Slot for security.

ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 combines a sleek design with advanced AI capabilities from the Snapdragon X Plus chipset to give modern professionals robust performance, enhanced productivity, and more security

The ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 is powered by the Snapdragon X Plus X1P-42-100, an ARM-based processor known for its energy efficiency and connectivity, but able to hit 45 TOPS for enhanced AI performance.

The ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 also comes with up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM clocked at 8448 MT/s, which ensures fast performance across a range of tasks, and offers up to 1TB PCIe Gen4 x4 SSD, which ensures fast boot times, smooth application launches, and ample space for most needs. For graphics, this model features a Qualcomm Adreno GPU capable of delivering up to 3.8 TFLOPs.

The ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 offers two display options: a 16:10 WQXGA 2.5K IPS display with 100% sRGB color coverage and 350 nits of brightness, or a more modest WUXGA IPS display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 45% NTSC color accuracy, and 300 nits of brightness.

There's also an FHD RGB camera with a privacy shutter, ensuring security during video calls, and Dolby Atmos audio technology provides immersive sound through the stereo speakers.

In terms of battery, this device uses an 84WHr battery, and for security, it relies on the Microsoft Pluton security processor, a fingerprint reader integrated into the power button, and the webcam’s privacy shutter. In addition to Wi-Fi 7, the Lenovo ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 comes with several connectivity options such as two USB-C 10Gbps ports, two USB-A 5Gbps ports, an HDMI 2.1 port, a 4-in-1 SD card reader, and an audio combo jack.

This ThinkBook 16 Gen 7 weighs 1.82kg and will be available in October 2024, with a starting price of $749.

ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ features the Ryzen AI 9 365 processor and Radeon 88M graphics for exceptional speed and high-resolution visuals for the modern professional, all in its classic dual-tone chassis

The ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ takes performance a step further with the AMD Ryzen AI 9 365 processor, known for its strong computational power and efficiency, but also delivering 50 TOPS (Tera Operations Per Second), slightly more than the Snapdragon X Plus found in the Gen 7.

Like the Gen 7, the Gen 7+ offers up to 32GB of LPDDR5x RAM, though at a slightly lower clock speed of 7500 MHz - but the real upgrade comes in the storage department, where the Gen 7+ offers dual 2280 M.2 SSD slots, allowing users to expand storage up to 4TB, perfect for handling large files like video or engineering projects. For graphics, the AMD Radeon 880M is a more powerful option compared to the Qualcomm Adreno in the Gen 7. It handles more graphically demanding applications, making it ideal for content creators and power users.

In terms of display, the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ features a 16-inch 3.2K IPS display with a 165Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3 color accuracy, Dolby Vision support, and TÜV Low Blue Light certification for eye comfort, making it suitable for users requiring top-tier display performance, such as video editors and photographers.

The camera setup in the Gen 7+ is also enhanced with FHD RGB and TOF (Time of Flight) technology, improving depth sensing for better video quality while the audio is supported by Dolby Atmos, providing a high-quality sound experience. This new notebook comes with an 85WHr battery and for security, it includes the same Microsoft Pluton security processor, fingerprint reader, and privacy shutter as the Gen 7. Additionally, the Gen 7+ features an IR camera for facial recognition, adding an extra layer of protection.

In terms of connectivity, the ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ offers more advanced options, including a USB4 port with Thunderbolt 4 certification, a full-function USB-C 3.2 Gen 2, two USB-A 3.1 ports (one featuring Always On functionality), an HDMI 2.1 port, an RJ45 Ethernet port, and a hidden USB-A 2.0 port.

The ThinkBook 16 Gen 7+ weighs 1.9kg and will be available in October 2024 in EMEA markets, with a starting price of €999 (approximately $1,110).