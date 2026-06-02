Keeper cuts pricing on Personal, Family, Business Starter plans by up to 50%

Keeper has cut prices on its individual, family, and business starter plans by up to 50%.

For password managers, there are three main categories to pay attention to: cutting-edge security features, superior ease of use, and intuitive design.

Keeper is one of the few password managers that ticks all three boxes, and right now you can pick up a plan for less.

Up to 50% off Get up to 50% off Keeper plans Keeper is offering 50% off its Personal and Family plans, making it even more affordable to secure both personal and household accounts. The Family plan covers multiple users with five secured vaults, making it perfect for shared accounts without the hassle of mixing browsers and reusing passwords. Keeper Business Starter is discounted by 30%, and is an excellent choice for small teams looking for a credentials control platform without the complexity and hassle of enduring an enterprise rollout. It includes centralized management, secure password sharing, and role-based access, cleanly organizing your passwords without unnecessary complications. The full terms and pricing are available on the Keeper site.

Why we recommend Keeper

Our keeper review pointed out how Keeper values user security by offering zero knowledge architecture and device level encryption to keep the contents of your personal vault completely private.

Biometric security allows you to access your Keeper app with ease by using a facial scan or fingerprint, so you don't have to worry about remembering a password while... trying to access your passwords.

Four households, the family plan includes five private vaults, allowing you to quickly share Wi-Fi or streaming passwords using Keeper's shared vaults.

These discounts apply to the first year only, so the value is highest for new customers or anyone switching from a monthly plan. After that, pricing goes back to standard rates.