I absolutely hate expensive SSDs, so here are 35 Black Friday SSD PCIe Deals I’d snap up from $0.04/GB, with PCIe 5.0 goodness from $0.09/GB

I’ve spent hours manually researching the best cheap PCIe SSD deals today on Black Friday - and there are tons of great deals, but some are better than others. Crucial for example is dominating the very top end of the SSD market without charging any premium.

PCIe 3.0 SSDs are fading away rapidly as the price difference with PCIe 4.0 has almost entirely vanished. Likewise, the gap between SATA and PCIe is so small there’s no real reason to opt for the former over the latter, expect if you have legacy installs.

The sizeable gap in value for money between PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 is likely to remain for the foreseeable future as more vendors - including Samsung, Kingston and Sandisk - jump on the bandwagon.

I was also surprised to see some SSDs without heatsink, actually cost more than the equivalent SSDs with heatsink (e.g. the T700 and T705). I didn’t cover non-mainstream brands like Leven, Fitwot, Ediloca, Kingspec, Fanxiang and Data.

Top Fast PCIe 3.0 SSDs for Black Friday

Top Fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs for Black Friday

Top Fast PCIe 5.0 SSDs for Black Friday