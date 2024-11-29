I absolutely hate expensive SSDs, so here are 35 Black Friday SSD PCIe Deals I’d snap up from $0.04/GB, with PCIe 5.0 goodness from $0.09/GB
Check out these challenger PCIe SSDs that offer better value for money than the big names this Black Friday
I’ve spent hours manually researching the best cheap PCIe SSD deals today on Black Friday - and there are tons of great deals, but some are better than others. Crucial for example is dominating the very top end of the SSD market without charging any premium.
PCIe 3.0 SSDs are fading away rapidly as the price difference with PCIe 4.0 has almost entirely vanished. Likewise, the gap between SATA and PCIe is so small there’s no real reason to opt for the former over the latter, expect if you have legacy installs.
The sizeable gap in value for money between PCIe 4.0 and PCIe 5.0 is likely to remain for the foreseeable future as more vendors - including Samsung, Kingston and Sandisk - jump on the bandwagon.
I was also surprised to see some SSDs without heatsink, actually cost more than the equivalent SSDs with heatsink (e.g. the T700 and T705). I didn’t cover non-mainstream brands like Leven, Fitwot, Ediloca, Kingspec, Fanxiang and Data.
Top Fast PCIe 3.0 SSDs for Black Friday
- Orico J10, 1TB, SLC Cache, 3100/1900, 3D NAND, with heatsink, $40.49
- Patriot P300, 2x2TB, 2100/1650, 5-year warranty, $174.99
- Silicon Power A60, 2TB, 2200/1600, 5-year warranty, $88.99
Top Fast PCIe 4.0 SSDs for Black Friday
- MSI Gaming Spatium M450, 1TB, 3600/3000, 5-year warranty, $44.99
- Silicon Power US75, 1TB, 7000/6500, 5-year warranty, $57.99
- Patriot P400 Lite, 2TB, 3300/2700, with heatsink, $89.99
- Silicon Power UD90, 2TB, 5000/4800, $92.97
- Patriot P400, 2TB, 7000/4800, with heatsink, 5-year warranty, $92.99
- Orico O7000, 2TB, 7000, 5-year warranty, with heatsink, $98.79
- Silicon Power US75, 2TB, 7000/6500, 5-year warranty, $97.99
- Inland TN450, 2TB, 5000, 3D NAND, $97.74
- MSI Gaming Spatium M482, 2TB, 7300/6400, 5-year warranty, $98.99
- Silicon Power US75, 4TB, 7000/6500, 5-year warranty, $199.99
- Crucial P3 Plus, 4TB, 5000/5000, 5-year warranty, $194.49
- HP FX900 Pro, 4TB, 7400, 3D NAND flash, $199.99
- Klevv Cras C910, 4TB, 5200/4800, with heatsink, $195.99
- Silicon Power UD90, 4TB, 5000/4500, $189.97
- Western Digital SN5000, 4TB, 5500, 5-year warranty, $199.99
- WD_BLACK SN850X, 8TB, 7300, 3D NAND, $549.99
Top Fast PCIe 5.0 SSDs for Black Friday
- Addlink G55, 1TB, 10200/8300, 5-year warranty, $115.44
- Addlink G55, 1TB, 10200/8300, 5-year warranty, with fan, $116.44
- Crucial T705, 1TB, 13600, 5-year warranty, $119.99
- Crucial T705, 1TB, 13600, 5-year warranty, with heatsink, $129.99
- Crucial T700, 1TB, 11700/9500, 5-year warranty, $116.99
- Addlink G55, 2TB, 10300/9000, 5-year warranty, $195.44
- Addlink G55, 2TB, 10300/9000, 5-year warranty, with fan, $196.44
- Inland TD510, 2TB, 10000/9500, 5-year warranty, with fan, $188.99
- Crucial T705, 2TB, 14100, 5-year warranty, $239.99
- Crucial T700, 2TB, 12400/11800, 5-year warranty, $199.99
- Crucial T705, 2TB, 14100, 5-year warranty, with heatsink, $241.99
- Patriot Viper PV553, 2TB, 12400/11800, 5-year warranty, with fan, $209.99
- Crucial T705, 4TB, 14100, 5-year warranty, $449.99
- Crucial T705, 4TB, 14100, 5-year warranty, with heatsink, $449.99
- Crucial T700, 4TB, 12400/11800, 5-year warranty, $341.99
- Crucial T700, 4TB, 12400/11800, 5-year warranty, with heatsink, $322.89
