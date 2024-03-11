HP releases new printers offering better colors than ever — but will that be enough to tempt you to buy one?

HP has lifted the wraps off a new family of LaserJet printers designed to significantly improve color quality while maintaining an emphasis on sustainability.

The latest models feature TerraJet toner technology, which HP says can deliver high-performance results and good energy efficiency in a compact design.

HP’s newest TerraJet-powered LaserJet printers are reportedly designed specifically for businesses that demand superior performance in confined spaces, which means they’ll likely appeal to SMB printing customers and the latest generation of hybrid workers.

New HP printers

Although the digital revolution is well underway, HP reckons that four in five small businesses still prefer a blend of digital and printed materials. The company claims that “color inspires teams,” indicating that printed pages from its latest TerraJet-enabled models can prove to be an alternative solution to vivid digital imagery.

HP’s President of Imaging, Printing and Solutions, Tuan Tran, commented: “By optimising printer manageability, we enable SMBs to save money, time, and effort, while ensuring high-quality prints, safeguarding sensitive information, and effortlessly adapting to collaborative and growth-oriented environments.”

Headline figures are that the new Color LaserJet Pro 3000 series offers 18% faster printing speeds, 27% reduced energy consumption, and a 28% reduction in plastics in toner cartridges. The TerraJet technology also promises up to 11% more vivid colors, says HP.

The lineup will consist of the 3202dn (£285), 3202dw (£305), MFP 3302sdw (£426), MFP 3302fdn (£457) and 3302fdw (£497), which are set to become available in April, timed perfectly with the start of a new tax year in the UK.