HP launched a very promising ultra portable XPS13 killer laptop — the 1kg EliteBook 635 Aero G11 is only available in Japan with seemingly no plans for a global launch, but why?

HP has launched a new ultra-portable laptop in Japan, and the sleek and powerful EliteBook 635 Aero G11 is already being hailed as a potential competitor to Dell's XPS 13, thanks to impressive specs and a lightweight design.

The Windows 11 Pro laptop is powered by either an AMD Ryzen 5 8640U or Ryzen 7 8840U processor and comes with 16GB of onboard LPDDR5 memory and a 512GB M.2 SSD. It features a 13.3-inch WUXGA (1920 x 1200) LCD display with a maximum brightness of 400 cd/m².

The EliteBook 635 Aero G11 includes a 5MP webcam (with a sliding privacy cover), an IR camera compatible with Windows Hello, Poly Studio audio, and a backlit keyboard. With a magnesium casing the laptop is impressively lightweight at just 1kg, making it perfect for users on the go.

Japan only

Aimed at business users, the EliteBook 635 Aero G11 has a variety of ports including USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1, a combo stereo headphone/mic jack, two USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports with USB Power Delivery and DisplayPort 1.4 capabilities, HDMI 2.1, and another USB Type-A 3.2 Gen 1 port. Connectivity is provided in the form of Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3.

It looks great, but there is a huge catch – the EliteBook 635 Aero G11 is currently only available in Japan, with no plans for a global launch. It’s possible that HP may be testing the waters with a limited release there first and will bring it to other territories in due course, but for now we’ll just have to wait and see.

In Japan, the EliteBook 635 Aero G11 will be released on April 26, priced from 274,780 yen ($1796.79).

