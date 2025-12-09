If you’re in the market for some DDR5 RAM and don’t want to pay over the odds, I've found 16GB of DDR5 5600MHz for only £66.12 on Amazon.co.uk. The 5200MHz and 4800MHz versions in the same line aren’t far off that price either.

When DDR5 first arrived with new CPU and motherboard platforms, it quickly became one of the most expensive parts in a build, and plenty of people put off upgrading because the RAM alone pushed costs too high.

Prices eventually calmed down, but that lull is over. DDR5 costs are climbing again as memory makers focus more on higher margin products like server modules, mobile memory and HBM, leaving far less room for everyday desktop sticks.

Today's best Crucial DDR5 deal

Crucial 16GB DDR5 RAM: £66.12 at Amazon Crucial’s 16GB DDR5 5600MHz module is the cheapest branded DDR5 option in the UK right now at just £66.12 on Amazon. It’s a simple, no frills desktop stick with CL46 timings and 1.1V, offering an affordable way to boost a system before rising memory prices push entry level kits higher.

I'll be honest, this is not so much a deal as a heads up, because prices like this are going to become increasingly rare.

RAM costs have been rising steadily, and nothing suggests that’s going to stop. As manufacturers push more production capacity toward enterprise and AI driven hardware, consumer DDR5 sits at the back of the queue, which reduces supply and pushes up retail prices.

What makes the deal I've found even more bitter sweet is the £66 DDR5 comes from Crucial, and Micron recently announced plans to kill off that beloved brand in early 2026.

Support and warranties will continue, but once the current stock sells through, that’s it. One of the few familiar names offering reasonably priced RAM will be gone, and that will tighten the lower end of the market even more.

The module (CT16G56C46U5) on offer is a simple 16GB DDR5 5600MHz DIMM with CL46 timings and a 1.1V rating. There’s no RGB and nothing flashy, just a straightforward stick from a brand most PC builders recognise.

If you’re planning an upgrade now or topping up an existing system, you'll want to snap up this offer before the next round of inevitable round of DDR5 price increases rolls in.

Also consider

Timetec 32GB Kit (2x16GB) DDR5 4800MHz: £176.99 at Amazon Timetec’s 32GB DDR5 4800MHz kit offers two 16GB sticks for desktop systems looking for a straightforward upgrade. It runs at 1.1V with CL40 timings and uses single rank modules.

Global Memory 32GB DDR5 5600MHz: £255 at eBay Global Memory’s 32GB DDR5 5600MHz module gives desktops a large single-stick upgrade option at PC5-44800 speeds. It’s aimed at users who want more memory without occupying multiple slots. Sold on eBay it comes in new retail packaging and includes a lifetime warranty for long-term use.