From connection to context: Dispelling the legal industry’s biggest myths about MCP

The legal sector’s use of AI is maturing, and its use is going beyond simply being an external chatbot or standalone tool. The focus is shifting to embedding AI into everyday legal work, giving it access to the documents, matters, knowledge and systems lawyers use every day.

Brandall Nelson Social Links Navigation Legal Solutions Director at NetDocuments.

As firms increase their investment in AI technology, they need to look beyond what AI models can generate and focus on a more practical question: how do those models connect to the information lawyers rely on, where does that information sit, and how is access governed?

That connection challenge is why Model Context Protocol (MCP) has started to attract so much attention.

Latest Videos From TechRadar Watch full video here:

Separating the standard from the assumptions

MCP is an open standard that gives AI tools a more consistent way to connect to external systems, data sources and applications. For all the excitement around MCP, firms need to be clear about what it does, and just as importantly, what it does not do. Otherwise, there is a risk that firms either overestimate what MCP can solve on its own or dismiss it as just another technical acronym.

The reality sits somewhere in the middle. MCP can help AI tools connect to the systems and data sources firms already use, but it does not automatically solve challenges around governance, integration, permissions or legal context. With misconceptions starting to spread across the legal sector, here are five common myths to clear up.

Myth 1: MCP is only for Claude

Although MCP was created by Anthropic, it is not just a Claude feature. It is an open-source framework and is now becoming part of the broader conversation around how AI agents connect to external tools, data sources and systems.

That distinction matters for law firms and legal organizations generally. If MCP is treated as a single-vendor feature, it can be dismissed as something tied to one model or product roadmap. But as a broader connectivity standard, firms need to think about how it fits into their wider AI strategy, integration architecture and governance model.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Myth 2: MCP replaces APIs

APIs still matter. They remain the backbone of platform-to-platform connections, allowing software systems to exchange data and trigger actions. MCP does something different: it acts as a protocol layer on top of APIs, giving AI agents a more standard way to discover and interact with approved legal systems, tools and data sources.

Put simply, MCP is closer to a universal adapter for AI, than an alternative to APIs. Just as USB gives different devices a common way to connect, MCP gives AI tools a more consistent way to understand what systems and functions are available to them, and how they can interact with those systems.

But it does not remove the need for APIs, authentication, system owners or clear rules about what AI tools can and cannot access.

There is a common misconception that connecting AI to legal systems means copying a large volume of documents into external AI platforms. In practice, AI should only be given controlled access to governed systems. Documents, precedents and matter files can remain within the firm’s trusted environment, with AI tools using MCP to retrieve only the information they are authorized to access.

Rather than creating another uncontrolled copy of sensitive material, firms can let AI work with the right information while existing permissions, security policies and governance controls remain intact. To hit the right balance, legal IT leaders should be asking “Where does the data stay, what is exposed, and how is access controlled?

Myth 4: All MCP integrations are the same

As MCP becomes more common, there will be a temptation to treat any MCP-compatible integration as broadly equivalent. That would be a mistake. MCP standardizes the connection, rather than the value of what comes through it. One integration may provide a basic route to retrieve files.

Another may provide richer information about permissions, matter relationships, document history, metadata and audit trails. Both may be MCP-compatible, but they will not deliver the same outcome.

Law firms need to focus on what the AI receives, whether access rights are enforced and whether activity can be audited.

Myth 5: MCP automatically gives AI legal context

MCP creates the route into systems, but it does not decide what the AI receives or understands. Connection does not mean context. In legal, this is more than a simple retrieval problem. An AI tool does not just need access to a document in a DMS. It needs to understand the matter, client, permissions, version history, related work and institutional knowledge around it.

For example, an AI tool may be able to find a precedent agreement, but does it know whether that precedent is current, whether it belongs to a similar matter, whether it reflects the firm’s preferred position, or whether the lawyer has permission to access the related material? Without that context, AI may generate an answer, but the answer may not be reliable enough for legal work.

That is why MCP should be seen as the access layer, not the intelligence layer. It can help AI tools connect to legal systems, but the value comes from what those systems expose through MCP: governed, matter-aware and permission-sensitive context.

Connection is only half the story

MCP gives law firms a more standard way to connect AI tools to the systems they already use. But legal AI depends on more than connection. The firms that benefit most will be those that treat MCP as the starting point, not the destination. The quality of the information, the controls around it and the context that gives it meaning will determine whether connected AI makes a genuine impact in legal work.

We've featured the best AI website builder.

This article was produced as part of TechRadar Pro Perspectives, our channel to feature the best and brightest minds in the technology industry today.

The views expressed here are those of the author and are not necessarily those of TechRadarPro or Future plc. If you are interested in contributing find out more here: https://www.techradar.com/pro/perspectives-how-to-submit