Europe's largest telco wants to slash the cost of your router by reusing your old smartphone, and I think it's genius
Why destroy when you can reuse?
- Deutsche Telekom’s NeoCircuit Router pushes for sustainability in consumer electronics
- Project looks to turn old smartphones into routers
- NeoCircuit Router aims for 70% reuse
Deutsche Telekom is exploring a new way to reduce electronic waste by repurposing components from old smartphones to build routers.
Reports from Hardwareluxx (originally in German), claim Deutsche Telekom has developed the NeoCircuit Router, a prototype device that primarily consists of reused parts, , in collaboration with an industrial consortium.
The NeoCircuit router prototype integrates processors, memory chips, and physical connectors from old smartphones, aiming for a circularity rate of around 70%.
Turning old smartphones into routers
Dr. Henning Never, project manager at Deutsche Telekom, believes the NeoCircuit goes beyond typical e-waste recycling, while Bertrand Pascual from Sagemcom believes that repurposing smartphone processors for other applications not only conserves resources but also makes financial sense.
Deutsche Telekom has set an ambitious goal of achieving near-complete circularity for its technologies and consumer devices by 2030. If adopted widely, this approach could reduce production costs by at least 20% compared to manufacturing new components.
This isn't the only Initiative aligns with broader industry efforts from brands like Framework and Fairphone, which promote modular designs to enhance longevity, repairability, and reuse.
The project faces challenges, as many modern devices use glued components and proprietary processors, making extraction and reuse difficult. Nevertheless, the NeoCircuit Router is set to be unveiled at Mobile World Congress 2025 in Barcelona on March 3.
Modular design initiatives are nothing new, but it's always great to see more of them. In case you missed it, I've reported on Framework's Laptop 16 announcement, while Fairphone and Nothing offer sustainable, modular alternatives to the best business smartphone alternatives.
