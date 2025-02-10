Framework Laptop 16 dual M.2 adapters combine four drives for massive capacity

PCIe Gen4 ensures faster data access and seamless multitasking

Swappable components allow easy upgrades and extended usability

Framework has announced its Laptop 16 device is now able to install up to 26TB of superfast Gen4 SSD storage.

This boost in capacity is achieved by using a dual M.2 SSD adapter alongside high-capacity 8TB WD_BLACK SN850X drives, allowing users to combine four drives (two pairs connected via dual adapters) to reach the maximum storage capacity.

Framework’s modular laptop design philosophy allows users to easily swap components like mainboards, memory modules, and even entire shells when needed - helping to extend device lifespans, reduce waste, and promote sustainability through easier repairs.

Expanding storage possibilities

Framework's flexibility here also takes advantage of PCIe Gen4 technology for faster data access and transfer.

Modular design also fosters an open source community where developers contribute new module designs and software solutions. According to Framework, the Laptop 16's open source Graphics Module Shell has inspired new module developments, such as an e-paper display Input Module.

Expanding its commitment to open hardware, Framework also launched the DeepComputing DC-ROMA RISC-V Mainboard for the Framework Laptop 13.

Powered by the StarFive JH7110 processor and based on the open-source RISC-V ISA, this board is designed primarily for developers looking to accelerate the RISC-V software ecosystem.

