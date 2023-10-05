Docker wants all devs to be able to build their own containers

Docker has announced several new tools set to improve developer workflow over the coming months.

The company says that its new Docker Scout, Docker Build, and Docker Debug tools are designed to fuse the responsiveness typical of local development with cloud-based collaboration.

These are all designed to help its 20-million-strong global developer community, which includes almost 80,000 companies and a large number of Fortune 100 companies.

Docker just got even more powerful for developers

Of the three tools, only one is generally available. Docker Scout promises to add “relevant insights, policy evaluation, and contextual remediation” via integrations with popular platforms like GitHub, GitLab, and CircleCI.

The upgraded Docker Build, which is currently available to use in public beta, claims to speed up image builds by up to 39%. It does this by leaning on on-demand, cloud-based servers to save team members an average of one hour per day, freeing them up to do more meaningful work.

Finally, Docker Debug offers an integrated toolbox for debugging local and remote containerized apps. The tool, which promises to recapture lost time otherwise spent configuring tools, is also in public beta.

All of this, Docker says, will help developers to “quickly build, share, and run secure applications.”

Docker CEO Scott Johnston said: “The new products we announced today meet development teams where they are with ‘just enough cloud,’ seamlessly blurring the boundaries between local and remote development. In doing so, we’re enabling these teams to accelerate their delivery of secure applications critical to their businesses.”

Details on the general availability of Docker Debug and Docker Build are yet to be confirmed, but a full release could follow several months of testing.