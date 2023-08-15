Businesses are spending to get their workforce ready for AI

Since AI has began to enter the working world, it seems that employers are keen to get their workforce ready for the changes.

A new study from IBM, which surveyed 3,000 global C-Suite executives across 20 industries and 28 countries, has identified some of the key priorities for business leaders as they look to integrate advanced automated technologies.

UK executives believe that 41% of their workforce will need to be reskilled over the next three years as AI comes into play, with developing new skills toping the list of the most pressing issues. Second was the concern over technological illiteracy.

Job priorities

With that in mind, 46% of the executives are investing in giving their workers the skills they need to keep pace.

The study also revealed, however, that employers and workers have differing views on the most important aspects of their work. UK workers cared most about having meaningful work, as AI is hoped to take care of the more tedious tasks.

However, executives rated this as the least important factor for their employees. But both factions did rate flexible working arrangements as highly important, even beyond pay and job security.

Andi Britt, Senior Partner, UKI Talent Transformation Leader, IBM Consulting, said, “As we embark on a future where AI becomes an integral part of the workforce, our task is to adequately equip our employees for this key technology shift.”

He added, "it is crucial that executives are able to lead their workforce through this shift and enable them to succeed in the new era of generative AI."

As for the split between leaders and workers on job priorities, Britt believes that, "bridging this gap will be crucial in ensuring that AI and automation are harnessed in a way that enables employees to re-direct their time and energy to the meaningful and impactful work within the organization."