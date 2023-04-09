Worried about AI and ChatGPT taking your job? You're not alone...

Just days after a report from Goldman Sachs saying that 300 million jobs could be at risk of being replaced by so-called generative AI tools such as ChatGPT or solutions from Google or Microsoft (and others), data collected by TechRadar Pro shows that search around jobs most at risk of being replaced by artificial intelligence has increased by an order of magnitude since November 2022 when ChatGPT opened up to the general public.

Not surprisingly, programmers were the ones most attuned to the risk of losing out to AI with will chatgpt replace programmers, will ai replace programmers and can chatgpt replace programmers seeing search queries increase by almost 20x over the past four months to tens of thousands of searches per month.

It’s almost been two years since Microsoft released Copilot on Github , a tool developed with OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, which helps programmers code better and as of February 2023, accounts for almost half of all the code written on Github (up from 27% in June 2022).

Artists have also been particularly intrigued by the arrival of a plethora of AI tools like Dall-E , Midjourney , Stable Diffusion or Adobe Firefly , tools that offer a new sort of challenge for thousands of freelancers, small businesses, creatives and professionals worldwide. Search for will ai replace artists shot up by 3100% but even that was dwarfed by the 64x rise in search for will AI replace designers.

AI will surpass human beings at, well, being what makes us humans at the core

Large language models and chatbots that can not only converse like humans do (ChatGPT has passed the Turing test) but can also deliver results in a variety of forms (images, text, audio, videos).

And yes, there’s some buzz amongst a lot of my colleagues as to how this new technology can help empower rather than replace journalists, how it can become an exoskeleton for us humans rather than a super soldier. Fittingly enough, we’ve also written a best AI writer buying guide.

The common denominator of the above job categories is creativity and it seems inevitable that given enough time and resources, AI will surpass human beings at, well, being what makes us humans at the core, our ability to create new things using nothing more than our imagination and life experience.

Other jobs singled out during my keyword research include software designers, graphic designers, web developers but also accountants, lawyers, data analysts, radiologists and doctors. I used an SEO keyword tool called Keywordtool.io to extract the data from Google global search database with the latest numbers as of the end of February 2023.