Keyword Tool review

Keyword Tool is exceptional if all you need is access to detailed keyword research. However, the platform is priced like an all-in-one SEO tool while lacking robust ranking and competition analysis features.

Keyword Tool is a straightforward and highly effective SEO tool for researching keywords. It breaks down keyword data across multiple high-volume sites like Google, YouTube, Amazon, and more.

On top of that, it’s easy to dig down into essential marketing data like cost-per-click, search volume, and competition. Keep in mind that Keyword Tool isn’t an all-in-one SEO research platform, though, so the price for this software is surprisingly high.

So, is Keyword Tool the best platform for your SEO and marketing efforts? Let’s take a closer look at everything this tool has to offer to help you decide.

Plans and Pricing

Keyword Tool starts at $89 per month or $828 per year, making it surprisingly expensive for a platform that only performs keyword analysis. At this price, the Pro Basic plan leaves out cost-per-click data and Google Ads competition scores, which are pretty important. You also only get one user account.

(Image credit: Keyword Tool)

The Pro Plus plan offers a lot more functionality for little more money. For $99 per month or $948 per year, you get access to cost-per-click and Google Ads competition data. Your keyword search limit also jumps from 7,000 words per day to 35,000 words per day, and you can create up to five user accounts.

The Pro Business plan costs $199 per month or $1,908 per year. For that, you can search 75,000 keywords per day, create 10 user accounts, and make 50 API requests per day.

If you want access to the Keyword Tool API with a Plus or Basic plan or need more than 50 requests per day, you can add an additional API plan. Options start at $299 per month for 100 calls per day, but you can also contact the company to develop a custom plan if you need very significant resources.

(Image credit: Keyword Tool )

All Keyword Tool plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee, which gives you a chance to try out the software.

Features

Keyword Tool can be broken down into three primary features: basic keyword research, competition analysis, and search volume analysis.

Keyword Research

The main reason to use Keyword Tool is that it simply excels at fundamental keyword research. Type in any keyword into a simple search bar, and the platform will return a list of keywords generated by Google autocomplete. That’s a somewhat different approach than most all-in-one SEO platforms take to finding keywords, and it can be much more reflective of what visitors are actually searching for.

Importantly, Keyword Tool isn’t just limited to returning country-based Google keyword results, either. You can run the same keyword analysis using autocomplete with YouTube, Bing, Amazon, and eBay, and limit your results to any of 47,000 individual search markets. That lets you assess what keywords are popular with a specific target audience rather than Internet users broadly.

(Image credit: Keyword Tool)

The data that the software presents for each keyword in your results is also simple but helpful. Plus and Business users can see the cost-per-click, in dollars, for advertising around a specific keyword as well as a single number that distills the competitiveness of that keyword in Google Ads. The results table also displays the percentage gain or loss in search volume over the past 12 months, which makes it easy to spot the most desirable keywords.

Competition Analysis

Competition analysis in Keyword Tool operates differently than in other SEO tools. When you enter a competitor’s domain, the platform returns a list of keywords that’s derived from site content rather than search results.

In this respect, Keyword Tool falls pretty flat. You can’t actually see what search ads competitors are running, which would arguably be a lot more helpful than seeing what words appear frequently in blog posts’ site headers. The tool also doesn’t let you compare two websites’ keywords head-to-head.

So, the competition analysis portion of Keyword Tool won’t be all that useful for most digital marketers.

Search Volume Analysis

The search volume analysis feature in Keyword Tool offers a way to look deeper into the volume data that’s presented in the keyword results tables. You get a barchart that breaks down the actual number of searches for a keyword on a month-by-month basis. It’s not strictly necessary to look at these charts in most cases, but it’s nice to be able to dig a little deeper into search volume data before potentially investing in ads around a keyword.

(Image credit: Keyword Tool)

Interface and In Use

Keyword Tool’s user interface is about as simple as it gets. The browser-based interface is built around a search bar where you can enter keywords or a competitor’s domain. Friendly options on top of the search bar allow you to filter your search by country or city or by search platform.

(Image credit: Keyword Tool)

It’s not entirely clear why Keyword Tool doesn’t combine keyword research, competition analysis, and search volume analysis into a single results page. You have to navigate between the three tools using tabs at the top of the page. But, the three interfaces are each simple enough, and similar enough, that there’s very little opportunity to get lost or confused.

Support

You can get in touch with Keyword Tool via email by using a contact form on the company’s website. Responses during business hours are quick—usually within a few hours. But, note that the Keyword Tool team operates on Hong Kong business hours, which are the opposite of business hours for most US-based companies.

The Competition

Keyword Tool is a great choice if you just want basic keyword research presented in a straightforward way. However, the platform costs about as much as a subscription with all-in-one SEO tools like Serpstat and Moz Pro. These can be a little more confusing to start out with, but they provide much more robust features for competition analysis and search engine rank monitoring. Still, one notable difference is that these platforms don’t use autocomplete to find keywords related to your search, as Keyword Tool does.

Verdict

Keyword Tool is one of the easiest and most capable tools out there when it comes to conducting essential keyword research. The user interface is unbelievably simple, and you can get keyword data for Bing, Amazon, and eBay in addition to Google. But, for the price of the software, you could just as well invest in an all-in-one SEO tool with a much richer feature set.