Businesses are looking to reindustrialization for their next big investment

News
By published

Globalization is taking a step back, report finds

Hands working on laptops touching diagram of chain and encrypted blocks
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Britain will spend $640 billion in 2028 on reindustrialization efforts
  • US execs are more concerned about tariffs than their UK counterparts
  • Supply chain pressure and the desire to be closer to customers are also at play

UK businesses are preparing to invest in reindustrialization efforts over short-term growth as they look to diversify supply chains to mitigate the impact of the ongoing trade wars and tariffs, new research has claimed

As a result, Britain’s businesses are planning to invest $640 billion in reindustrialization by 2028, up from $430 billion in 2024, new findings from Capgemini report.

More than a quarter (28%) are also investing in nearshoring this year, up from 13% in 2024, though UK still lags behind the US, where 37% have invested in nearshoring.

Businesses are diversifying their investments

Capgemini notes supply chain resilience (97%), geopolitical concerns (94%) and the desire to be closer to customers (96%) as key drivers for the increased interest in reindustrialization – something that more than three in five (62%) execs are actively implemented.

Apart from the rise in execs citing supply chain pressure as a concern (95% compared with 69% last year), this was the first time that wanting to be closer to customers appeared as a major driver.

Furthermore, 48% of UK execs and 59% of US execs have accelerated their organization’s reindustrialization efforts as a result of ongoing tariff changes.

“Organizations are intensifying their efforts to de-risk and diversify their manufacturing and supply chains through friendshoring to reinforce proximity to markets,” said Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer at Capgemini.

The study found reindustrialization to be particularly notable within the battery/energy storage manufacturing, automotive and telecommunication industries.

Geographically, 82% of the execs surveyed by Capgemini revealed they plan to decrease their supply chain reliance on China – a significant increase over the 58% in 2024. Instead, they’re looking to target reindustrialization in North America, the UK, Mexico, Vietnam, India and North Africa.

“In an evolving global landscape, regional collaboration with suppliers, technology providers and policymakers will be key to build a resilient and adaptable manufacturing ecosystem,” Ezzat added.

You might also like

Craig Hale
Craig Hale

With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about pro
Squarespace

Build the website of your dreams with this exclusive Squarespace discount
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.

Data needed for GenAI is putting businesses at risk
The Fitbit Charge 4 and the Fitbit app

Fitbit users rejoice, your app just got an overhaul and you can keep your Fitbit account a bit longer
See more latest
Most Popular
The Fitbit Charge 4 and the Fitbit app
Fitbit users rejoice, your app just got an overhaul and you can keep your Fitbit account a bit longer
Person adjusting Philips Hue wireless camera on wall
Your Philips Hue cameras are getting a free upgrade to boost their battery life
CRKD Neo S Linkin Park Edition
The CRKD Neo S Linkin Park Edition controller has me confusing what is real, but it absolutely is coming soon
The new Boulies MagVida desk being used for gaming.
The Boulies MagVida looks like a great standing desk, but I'm most excited about its easy assembly process and free magnetic accessories
Gemini on a smartphone.
Gemini’s ‘most intelligent AI model’ yet is now available for free - here are 3 ways you can use its incredible reasoning capabilities
Apple Watch app health
An Apple a day? Your iPhone could soon have an AI Doctor thanks to a new iOS 19 Health app
Ai tech, businessman show virtual graphic Global Internet connect Chatgpt Chat with AI, Artificial Intelligence.
Data needed for GenAI is putting businesses at risk
A screenshot of the official poster for James Gunn&#039;s Superman movie, which shows the titular hero flying into the sky
New Superman cast rumor links Guardians of the Galaxy star with big cameo role in James Gunn's DCU film
Samsung Galaxy S25 held in hand at an angle to reflect the Samsung logo
The Samsung Galaxy S26 could go back to Exynos in some regions – but is that such a bad thing?
Businessman using a computer to backup storage data
Over 2500 TechRadar readers took our survey - and there was one clear favorite online backup service