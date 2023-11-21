Apple's Black Friday Mac mini deal is the lowest price it's ever been

This could be the moment Apple fans have been waiting for. We're tracking all the best Black Friday mini PC deals, and finally, our favorite unit is at its lowest ever price.

Yes, it might only be the 256GB model, but the Apple Mac mini M2 has price-dropped down from $600 to $500 at Amazon. That's even cheaper than the older M1-powered Mac mini.

Apple Mac mini M2: Was $599 Now $499 at Amazon

Save $100 In our experience, the Apple Mac mini M2 is simply the best mini PC you can buy today. The much vaunted M2 chip lives up to its blistering reputation, and the rest of the components are similarly premium.

If you're in the UK, the Apple Mac Mini M2 (2023) is down from £649 to £595 at Amazon

After testing out the best mini PCs around, it was the Mac mini M2 that came out top.

Although it's barely the size of a coaster, the Mac Mini deserves its place given its stellar performance, which is due in no small part to Apple's homemade M2 silicon chip - in our Apple Mac mini review to be a significant improvement over the previous M1 CPU.

If you're doing creative and design work, in our experience, the Mac mini is a stellar performer. In tests, it chomped through graphic design, photo editing and 8K video editing tasks with ease - and handled everyday office tasks effortlessly.

This model comes with 8GB of Unified Memory, as well as two USB-A ports and two Thunderbolt 4 ports, useful for connecting USB-C devices, including 6K monitors. An HDMI port also supports 8K monitors as well, and Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, Gigabit Ethernet, and a headphone jack also feature.

It's fair to say that Macs often come at a premium, but the Mac Mini is the most affordable way to get into Apple's computer hardware, without having to make onerous sacrifices.

The Mac mini M2 is also proving to be something of a business favorite, too. AWS recently deployed a whole fleet of Mac Mini M2 Pros for its EC2 customers to use, allowing them to build applications for Apple hardware. This showcases their potential for enterprise use.

In short, pretty much anyone could benefit from this small yet mighty Mini PC. Unless you require the capacity for upgrades, the Apple Mac Mini M2 (2023) is well worth it.

Today's best Black Friday mini PC deals

HP Elite Pro Mini 800 G9: was $2,145 now $839 at HP

Save $1,306 There's now an almighty saving on this HP Elite Pro Mini, which is a serious workhorse of a machine. This mini PC has a superfast Intel i7 13700T that can deliver a clock speed of 4.9GHz, as well as 16GB of the latest DDR5 RAM and 512GB of storage thanks to its lightening-quick PCIe NVMe TLC SSD.

Blackview MP200: Was $600 Now $319 at Amazon

Save $281 with coupon The MP200 from Blackview can handle demanding business tasks and even light gaming. It can also support three 4K monitors at the same time, and has four USB 3.0 ports, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.