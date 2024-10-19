Another big win for AMD as Lenovo adds EPYC 9005 and Instinct MI325X to its ThinkSystem server platform, boosting AI capabilities

Back in June 2024, Lenovo announced its ThinkSystem V4 portfolio of Intel-based servers, powered by Xeon 6 processors. Engineered to support various enterprise-level applications, the servers are designed to meet the demands of workloads in AI, cloud computing, and data analytics.

In a move that should come as no surprise to anyone, Lenovo has now announced a version of its ThinkSystem servers powered by AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors and Instinct MI325X accelerators.

These are backed, Lenovo is keen to mention, by 225 of AMD’s world-record performance benchmarks for edge-to-cloud tasks, including AI training and modeling.

Neptune liquid-cooling

Lenovo's announcement is yet another big win for AMD, which recently sold "thousands" of MI300X units to Vultr and is supplying its hardware for Oracle’s new OCI Compute Supercluster.

EPYC 9005 Series processors feature up to 192 "Zen 5" or "Zen 5c" cores with up to 384 threads and advanced support for DDR5 memory and PCIe 5.0, enabling fast data processing and high bandwidth. AMD Instinct MI325X accelerators provide exceptional performance for AI training and inferencing.

"Lenovo is helping organizations of all sizes and across various industries achieve AI-powered business transformations,” said Vlad Rozanovich, Senior Vice President of Lenovo Infrastructure Solutions Group.

“Not only do we deliver unmatched performance, we offer the right mix of solutions to change the economics of AI and give customers faster time-to-value and improved total value of ownership.”

Lenovo says its ThinkSystem security is reinforced by features like the Modular Root of Trust and Lenovo System Guard. Heat is managed thanks to Lenovo’s 6th generation Neptune liquid-cooling technology which uses open-loop warm water cooling and has the extra benefit of reducing energy consumption by up to 40% compared to traditional air-cooling systems.

Forrest Norrod, Executive Vice President and General Manager of AMD’s Data Center Solutions Group, said, “We’re accelerating AI transformation for enterprises alongside Lenovo, delivering robust end-to-end solutions at scale that provide the performance, flexibility, and reliability our customers demand. Our latest 5th Gen AMD EPYC CPUs and AMD Instinct MI325X accelerators further our proven track record of bringing leading solutions, jointly, to help enterprises enhance their modern data centers and rapidly adopt AI.”