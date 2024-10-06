AMD scores big win with thousands of Instinct MI300x shipped to one of world's largest privately held cloud computing platforms

AMD's Instinct MI300X is a beast of an AI accelerator - built on the company's third-generation CDNA architecture and TSMC's advanced 5nm and 6nm processes, it features 19,456 stream processors, 192GB of HBM3 memory, 304 compute units, 1,216 matrix cores, and a thermal design power (TDP) of 750 watts. In one of the first benchmark tests it absolutely obliterated Nvidia's RTX 4090.

Vultr, a leading privately held cloud computing platform, has announced plans to integrate AMD's high-performance hardware with its scalable cloud infrastructure. The aim is to manage GPU-accelerated workloads more effectively, offering seamless performance across both data centers and edge computing.

“Innovation thrives in an open ecosystem,” said J.J. Kardwell, CEO of Vultr. “The future of enterprise AI workloads is in open environments that allow for flexibility, scalability, and security. AMD accelerators give our customers unparalleled cost-to-performance. The balance of high memory with low power requirements furthers sustainability efforts and gives our customers the capabilities to efficiently drive innovation and growth through AI.”

GPU-accelerated Kubernetes

Vultr’s collaboration with AMD seeks to provide enterprises access to a world-class AI development environment. AMD’s architecture, combined with Vultr’s platform, will enable businesses to work with open-source, pre-trained models, streamlining AI project development.

“We are proud of our close collaboration with Vultr, as its cloud platform is designed to manage high-performance AI training and inferencing tasks and provide improved overall efficiency,” said Negin Oliver, corporate vice president of business development, Data Center GPU Business Unit, AMD.

“With the adoption of AMD Instinct MI300X accelerators and ROCm open software for these latest deployments, Vultr’s customers will benefit from having a truly optimized system tasked to manage a wide range of AI-intensive workloads.”

This partnership also optimizes Vultr's infrastructure for GPU-accelerated Kubernetes clusters, capable of handling complex workloads globally. Vultr hasn't revealed exactly how many Instinct MI300X units it has ordered, only that the initial cluster is in the "thousands."

