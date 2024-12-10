Amazon makes Intuit QuickBooks its preferred financial software partner for sellers

Amazon and Intuit team up to integrate sales data directly into QuickBooks

Mid-2025 launch will initially only be available to US sellers

The company claims to have supported millions of independent sellers

Amazon has announced plans to team up with accounting software giant Intuit to make it even easier for sellers on its platform to keep track of their finances thanks to some handy integrations between the two services.

From the middle of 2025, sellers in the US will be able to integrate their sales and inventory data straight into Intuit QuickBooks through Amazon Seller Central in order to simplify and streamline their bookkeeping.

The partnership between the two companies will also give Amazon sellers access to QuickBooks’ accounting tools in order to share real-time insights into profitability, cash flow and tax estimates.

Amazon chooses QuickBooks as its preferred partner

The ecommerce giant shared: “The expanded Amazon-Intuit partnership will give sellers the ability to bring their existing Amazon data into Intuit products and experiences—ultimately making it easier for sellers to understand and optimize profitability, manage cash flow, access capital, and simplify taxes with confidence.”

Amazon acknowledged that Intuit has been an important customer of its cloud business, AWS, since 2013.

“Together with Intuit, we’re working to equip our selling partners with additional financial tools and access to capital to help them scale efficiently," AWS VP of Worldwide Selling Partner Services Dharmesh Mehta added.

Intuit CEO Sasan Goodarzi boasted “businesses that use Intuit’s QuickBooks platform have a nearly 20-point higher success rate than those who don’t.” AI enhancements to its platform have also helped to improve the experience.

The financial impact of the collaboration remains undisclosed, however given the companies’ histories, it’s possible that a two-way deal will see both Amazon and Intuit benefit from the collaboration.

More broadly, the company claims to have contributed more than $1 trillion to the entire US GDP since 2010, including supporting 1.8 million jobs exclusively for independent sellers using the platform.