AI server designed for Chinese military use wins major global design award in Europe

News
By published

The Global Special Forces server proves rugged devices can look good

Global Special Forces server
(Image credit: Chaoyue Technology)
  • Military-grade AI server wins iF Design Award for its rugged modular design
  • Features include electromagnetic shielding, shock resistance, and moisture protection
  • Operates in extreme conditions from -55°C to 70°C without performance loss

The iF Design Awards are an international competition recognizing excellence in design across categories such as product, communication, packaging, and user interface.

Organized by iF International Forum Design GmbH in Germany, past winners include products from the likes of Apple, Samsung, Sony, and Lenovo - in 2024, one of the winners included South Korea’s KT (Korea Telecom) with its gorgeous skinnable Wi-Fi router.

There are often unusual winners, and this year the list includes, of all things, a Chinese military AI server. If we’re honest, we can see why it won. It’s unquestionably a thing of beauty, with its olive-green and metallic finish, reinforced metal frame, eight vertical modules with LED indicators, locking mechanisms, connector ports, and a shock-absorbing base - but even so, it’s an unexpected inclusion.

Designed for on-the-go

Created by China’s Chaoyue Technology, the Global "Special Forces" server is described as a “fully environmentally compatible, electromagnetic interference-resistant, high-computing power, and 100% domestically produced server.”

Features include environmental adaptability, one-click control functions, and integrated computing, storage, switching, confidentiality, and display capabilities.

The Special Forces server is designed for use in airborne, ship-borne, and in-vehicle situations. It’s built for harsh environments (frankly it wouldn’t be much use if it wasn’t), and offers anti-electromagnetic interference protection from 10K–10GHz, resistance to strong vibrations and 50g impact, and IP66-rated moisture protection with 95% humidity tolerance.

It also reportedly delivers reliable performance in temperatures from -55°C to 70°C, and durability against salt spray exposure for up to 10 years without damage.

The product, which took up to a year to create and was launched in 2023, is the first domestically produced independent platform LRM server in China.

It features advanced DVI+USB matrix switching, something which Chaoyue Technology says is currently only achievable by two companies in China, alongside AI-assisted control, modular configuration, and energy-efficient design principles.

You might also like

Wayne Williams
Wayne Williams
Editor

Wayne Williams is a freelancer writing news for TechRadar Pro. He has been writing about computers, technology, and the web for 30 years. In that time he wrote for most of the UK’s PC magazines, and launched, edited and published a number of them too.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Read more
Getac B360 and B360 Pro rugged laptop
This extraordinary rugged laptop can take up to three batteries and three SSDs and even comes with an Nvidia GPU
Microtik RDS2216 data server
This is Amazon's first foray in servers, and certainly not the last: MicroTik franken-router is powered by the AWS Graviton 1 Arm CPU
DeepSeek
Nvidia out? DeepSeek pairs with banned Chinese tech giant to deliver unbelievably low pricing on AI inference which could cause Nvidia's house of cards to come crashing
A SCUBA Diver Checks An Undersea Cable
China 'sinks' 400 servers equivalent to 30,000 gaming PCs as it powers ahead with massive underwater data center project - but I wonder what GPU they use
Cerebras WSE-3
DeepSeek on steroids: Cerebras embraces controversial Chinese ChatGPT rival and promises 57x faster inference speeds
Nvidia H800 GPU
A look at the unbelievable Nvidia GPU that powers DeepSeek's AI global ambition
Latest in Pro
Squarespace
Build a website for less with 10% off Squarespace subscriptions
UK Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer
UK PM says AI should soon replace civil servants
Image depicting hands typing on a keyboard, with phishing hooks holding files, passwords and credit cards.
Microsoft warns about a new phishing campaign impersonating Booking.com
Ransomware
Microsoft uncovers sleuthy new XCSSET MacOS malware campaign
An image of network security icons for a network encircling a digital blue earth.
Why effective cybersecurity is a team effort
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Meta warns of worrying security flaw hitting open source type software
Latest in News
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
NordicTrack Ultra 1
The new NordicTrack Ultra 1 treadmill looks like it was designed by an architect and costs $15,000
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Google Gemini AI logo on a smartphone with Google background
I made an AI version of Bilbo Baggins using Goggle Gemini for free, and shared a pipe with him outside Bag End – here’s what you can now do with Gems
More about pro
Ransomware

Microsoft uncovers sleuthy new XCSSET MacOS malware campaign
Hand holding smartphone and scan fingerprint biometric identity for unlock her mobile phone

Biometrics add another layer of security to passwordless authentication
apple macbook air against blue background

There's a huge MacBook Air sale right now – shop record-low prices from $629.99
See more latest
Most Popular
Ransomware
Microsoft uncovers sleuthy new XCSSET MacOS malware campaign
A smartphone on a sofa showing the WhatsApp, Telegram and Signal apps
Forget AI – WhatsApp is planning a simple messages feature that could be its most useful upgrade in years
A graphic of the PC Gaming Show
Get ready for a bounty of PC games on June 8, as the PC Gaming show is back
Hand holding smartphone and scan fingerprint biometric identity for unlock her mobile phone
Biometrics add another layer of security to passwordless authentication
An Nvidia GeForce RTX 5070
Nvidia RTX 5080 stock is so barren that retailers are holding competitions where you can "win" the right to buy one for MSRP
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows
Ubisoft shareholder accuses publisher of 'misleading investors', plans protest outside Paris HQ
Gemini 2.0
Gemini Deep Research just got even smarter and it’s now free for everyone to try - here's why you should give it a go
Google Gemini AI logo on a smartphone with Google background
I made an AI version of Bilbo Baggins using Goggle Gemini for free, and shared a pipe with him outside Bag End – here’s what you can now do with Gems
Google Gemini with Search history access. Image says &quot;Get help from AI that gets you&quot;
Google just gave Gemini a superpower by allowing it to access your Search history - here's why I'm excited and also a little terrified
Computer Hacked, System Error, Virus, Cyber attack, Malware Concept. Danger Symbol
Meta warns of worrying security flaw hitting open source type software