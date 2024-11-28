Latest HPE ProLiant Gen11 lineup features AMD EPYC 9005 processors — delivering up to 35% higher performance and significant energy savings

HPE unveiles new ProLiant Gen11 servers for powerful and sustainable scaling

New servers can deliver 35% higher performance

Designed for data-heavy enterprise, the servers can optimize performance will reducing energy consumption

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is expanding its ProLiant Gen11 server portfolio aimed at balancing performance with sustainability.

With AMD EPYC processors at the core, the new lineup additions improve energy efficiency and computational power, setting new records across various workloads.

HPE says the new ProLiante servers can help to address the growing needs of enterprises navigating data-heavy and edge-computing environments, while addressing global energy concerns.

ProLiant powered by AMD EPYC 9005

The expansion of the ProLiant Gen11 portfolio includes the HPE ProLiant DL145 Gen11 server, which is purpose-built for edge computing.

The ProLiant DL145 comes with AMD EPYC 8004 processors and has already achieved five world records in performance and energy efficiency. Notably, it boasts 8.2% higher computing performance than its nearest competitor and also outperforms competitors in terms of energy efficiency.

Beyond performance improvements in traditional workloads, HPE has introduced the ProLiant Compute XD685, a server tailored for AI training.

The Compute XD685 supports up to eight AMD Instinct MI325X or MI300X accelerators, along with two AMD EPYC 9005 Series processors, allowing businesses to train large language models and other AI systems faster and more efficiently.

Via HPCwire