HPE snaps up cloud management firm Morpheus Data in latest GreenLake push

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced its acquisition of cloud management platform provider Morpheus Data in a move set to strengthen its GreenLake cloud service.
The financial details of the deal have not been disclosed, however the move highlights the company’s ambition to increase its dominance of the hybrid cloud market.
“With the acquisition of Morpheus Data, we will take the next major leap to make HPE GreenLake cloud the de facto platform for innovating across hybrid IT," noted HPE CTO Fidelma Russo.
This isn’t the first time the two companies have come across each other, as Morpheus Data, known for its cloud management platform, specializing in multicloud environments, supporting virtualization technologies like Azure Stack Hub and VMware ESXi, has been integral to HPE’s GreenLake service since 2022.
Morpheus also collaborates with Dell, Lenovo and Amazon Web Services, offering CMP solutions for their hybrid and private cloud services. HPE confirmed that those existing partnerships will continue.
By combining HPE’s offerings in FinOps, self-service provisioning and application lifecycle management with Morpheus’s tools and experience, HPE hopes to bolster its position by accounting for a greater portion of the market.
A company spokesperson (via The Register), the acquisition will accelerate the GreenLake cloud roadmap by enhancing private cloud capabilities and simplifying cloud spending optimization. The addition of Morpheus’s nearly 100 codeless hybrid cloud integrations is expected to simplify application provisioning and hybrid cloud management.
Details of the deal are limited, however HPE hopes to have completed the acquisition by the end of its fourth quarter, ending in October 2024. HPE’s steady quarterly growth have been attributed to cloud and AI – during its second-quarter earnings release, HPE CFO Marie Myers noted: “The long-term trends across hybrid cloud and networking also position us well for the future.”
