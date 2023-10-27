9 early Black Friday gaming laptops deals I’d buy right now as a creative pro — from only $599

The best gaming laptops, just like the best mobile workstations are notoriously expensive. That’s why so many choose to wait for Black Friday gaming laptop deals to buy a fast, bleeding edge gaming powerhouse that can also double as a powerful laptops for creatives, scientists and coders. Retailers have already started to offer deep discounts, even on new top-of-the-range models.

Regardless of whether you play professionally, want to use your laptop full time for video editing or doing rendering or are an absolute novice graduating from retro gaming to something a bit more advanced, you will want to explore these early Black Friday deals for all budgets, starting from $599.

➡️Dell Alienware m18: $2,800 @ Dell

Editor's choice: MSI Vector GP68

I chose this MSI gaming laptop now available from Newegg and Walmart for $1,699. That’s a massive 19% discount, down $400 from $2,099. It’s the cheapest laptop with the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 and combined with a powerful Core i9 CPU, will etch a big smile of the faces of gamers and creative pros alike looking to get a deal in early Black Friday sales.

This is the cheapest laptop right now that offers a reasonably powerful CPU (Core i5) with 16GB of RAM and a dedicated GPU (in that case, a Geforce RTX 3050 with 4GB) and a 512GB SSD. It’s more than capable of handling casual gaming as well as AutoCAD 2024 or Photoshop 2024. It’s now on sale at Walmart for only $629.

Lenovo LOQ: was $950 now $599 @ Best Buy

The most affordable laptop right now that offers an RTX 3050 GPU. Compared to the GF63 Thin listed here, it has a more recent Core i5 CPU, 50% more video memory and a much bigger 1TB SSD. However, it only has 8GB DDR5 RAM but it’s still a stunning offer. You can however upgrade the memory in less than 10 minutes if you’re a tinkerer. $350 saving on this laptop is nothing to be sniffed at.

Acer Nitro 5: was $799 now $699 @ Walmart

With a more powerful RTX 3050 Ti GPU, the Nitro 5 from Acer earns a spot on my list thanks to a very low price and a combination of great components making it ideal for gaming and for creative tasks: A Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and 15.6-inch 144Hz display tick the right boxes for whoever’s looking for a polyvalent budget laptop in early Black Friday sales.

HP Omen: was $1250 now $780 @ Best Buy

This clearance sale from Best Buy which sees the price of the HP Omen gaming laptop shaved by a mammoth $470, without any corners cut. You get a super fast RTX 4050 GPU, a Core i5 CPU, 16GB of RAM and 512GB SSD. The screen is a larger-than-usual 16.1-inch 1080p model with a 144Hz refresh rate to ensure smooth graphics. It’s a great all-rounder machine for anyone looking to do a bit of coding or programming outside of gaming.

MSI Sword: was $1099 now $899 @ Walmart

One of my preferred deals on this early Black Friday sales list is yet another MSI gaming laptop. The Sword adopts a cool white and blue finish and punches well above its price tag. With a Core i7 GPU, a RTX 4060 GPU with 8GB GDDR6, 16GB RAM and a 1TB SSD, it is seriously good value for money. Its elegant design makes this gaming laptop a great choice for a work device.

Acer Nitro 16: $1250 @ Walmart

The lowest priced laptop with a Geforce RTX 4070 hails from Acer via Walmart. The Nitro 16 will crunch through graphics-heavy games as well as anything professionals may throw at it (and yes even rendering or video editing). Complementing the Ryzen 7 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD is a 16-inch 2560 x 1600 pixel display with a 165Hz refresh rate. Put it simply, you won’t find a laptop with a faster GPU during early Black Friday sales.

MSI GP68HX: was $2,099 now $1,699 @ Newegg

There’s no cheaper laptop that comes with a Geforce RTX 4080, one of the most powerful GPUs around. This versatile device packs a super fast Core i9 CPU, 16GB DDR5 memory, 1TB SSD and a 16-inch LCD with a 1920 x 1200 pixel resolution and a 144Hz. It also makes fantastic laptop for AI training for professionals looking for an affordable powerhouse. This laptop is a whopping $400 off at Newegg.

Lenovo Legion Pro 7 Gen 8: was $3239 now $2702 @ Lenovo

Seriously, if you want the fastest mobile GPU available, then there’s nothing cheaper than this exceptional early Black Friday deal offer from Lenovo. This Legion Pro 7 Gen 8 gets the RTX 4090 with 16GB video memory and adds a 16-core Ryzen 9 CPU, 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. Its 16-inch screen is - on paper - the best of the series, reaching a resolution of 2560 x 1600 pixels and a jaw-dropping 240Hz. This is mobile workstation territory with some awesome firepower.