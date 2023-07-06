OnePlus' powerful new Nord 3 might only need a quick 15 min charge to last a full day

OnePlus has finally revealed the latest entries to its mid-range Nord lineup: the Nord 3 5G and the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G.

Hints of the former appeared about a month ago detailing that the Nord 3 will basically be a rebranded version of the China-exclusive OnePlus Ace 2V. Looking at the official specs list, it turns out the leaks were right on the money. The Nord 3 5G sports a 6.74-inch (17.12cm) 120Hz display outputting a resolution of 1024 x 2772 pixels. The company is even throwing in Dolby Atmos for better audio performance. Powering the smartphone is a Dimensity 9000 chipset alongside a “5,000 mAH equivalent battery” that the company humorously calls “an absolute unit”. The power supply is “backed up by 80W SUPERVOOC charging” allowing it to charge up to about 60 percent in about 15 minutes.

Compared to the Ace 2V, photography on the Nord 3 5G will suffer a downgrade as the three-camera system will be led by a 50MP wide lens instead of a 64MP lens. However, it will still have the 8MP ultra wide-angle and 2MP macro lenses found on the Chinese phone. And don’t worry: the camera will be able to shoot 4K video at 60FPS.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G sample photos (Image credit: OnePlus)

It's currently open for pre-order in the European Union in Misty Green and Tempest Gray. Sales start on Friday, July 14. There are two models available. The €499 device comes with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (that price tag will go up to €549 after July 31). Or you can elect to have 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage in order to bring the price down to €449. Originally, the Nord 3 5G was not going to be sold in the United Kingdom. However, it looks like OnePlus changed its mind as the phone will be sold in the UK for ₤499 at some point in the future.

OnePlus Nord CE Lite 3 5G

The second smartphone is the OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G which, interestingly enough, appears to have a better camera than its big brother, the Nord 3. It comes equipped with a 108 MP main lens for taking “high-detail photos”. Be aware it does lack an ultra wide-angle option, but makes up for it with a 2MP depth-assist camera to help the main lens judge depth better. The 2MP macros lens is migrating over for close-up photography.

The rest of the Nord CE 3 Lite’s features are basically truncated versions of those found on the Nord 3. For example, it runs on a Snapdragon 695 chipset instead of the Dimensity 9000. The 5000mAh battery is staying although its SUPERVOOC fast-charging capability is 67W rather than 80W. This means it’ll take Nord CE 3 Lite roughly half an hour to have enough juice to last a whole day. The screen is a bit smaller at 6.72-inches, yet the device keeps the 120Hz refresh rate while also introducing 200 Percent Ultra Volume Mode for enhanced audio.

(Image credit: OnePlus)

The Nord CE 3 Lite 5G is available for purchase in the EU for €299 right now before increasing to €329 later on. There’s only one model at this time sporting 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Interested users can choose between a vibrant Pastel Lime or dour Chromatic Gray. In the UK, it’ll cost you €299. But like the Nord 3, there is no launch date given.

It’s unknown when the Nord 3 5G or the Nord CE 3 Lite 5G will arrive in the United Kingdom. A company representative told Tech Advisor there are some “logistical challenges around customs” forcing the brand to delay the British launch.

We reached out to OnePlus for more information on a UK rollout. And if there’s a chance for either a US or Australian release – even if it’s a small one – this story will be updated at a later time.