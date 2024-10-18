I find songs I love on social media all the time, so this new Instagram feature is music to my ears

Instagram and Spotify have jointly announced a new feature which will allow users to add songs from their Instagram feed to their Spotify library.

Now, users will be able to save the songs attached to stories or feed posts to their Spotify library, first by tapping the song title for information and then tapping the Spotify-logo emblazoned Add button.

In a note to 9to5Mac, Spotify said: “We know that music is all around you and sometimes that means right on your social media feed. That’s why beginning today, Spotify is excited to unveil a new integration with Instagram that makes it even easier to capture and instantly add songs to Spotify from Instagram with just one simple tap."

Instagram has allowed users to add music to stories and posts for years, with a robust library of music from major labels and independent artists alike – but this is the first time we’ve seen the platform collaborate with a major streaming service in this way.

To access the new feature, users need to link their Instagram and Spotify accounts. Songs will be added to the user’s “Liked Songs” playlist and user library.

TikTok, which also has a music library supported by a wide variety of distributors, launched a similar integration with streaming services in 2023, but notably also includes support for Apple Music and Amazon Music.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of a partnership between Instagram and Spotify, though – reports of a continuous sharing feature surfaced in August, wherein a user’s Instagram Notes indicator would be used as a ‘now playing’ tab, but this feature hasn’t made it to release.



Instagram integrates Spotify - our verdict

As a music lover and user of both Spotify and Instagram for the last ten years, I couldn’t be happier with this new integration. This is the kind of useful feature that really does save people time, especially considering how much music promotion is now done on social media.

I can’t tell you just how many times I’ve had an artist pop up in adverts between stories or on my main feed, only to head over to Spotify and get the spelling of the act’s name wrong in search – only to find my Instagram feed had refreshed, consigning my hopes of getting some new tunes to the digital aether.

This feature is a win-win for listeners and artists, as it should ostensibly make it far easier for new fans to engage with promotional posts without interrupting their social media session.

So whether you’re in the mood for a spell of mobile crate-digging, or just want to find a few new tunes while you scroll through memes, I think this is a feature people will really get some use out of.

The global rollout for Instagram and Spotify integration is ongoing, so be sure to keep both apps updated to the latest version – and for the latest news on social media features and smartphone software, check out our phones coverage.